Huawei

Huawei intelligent IP networks, accelerating intelligent connectivity

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/19/2020
Comment (0)

SHENZHEN, China – During Huawei Global Analyst Summit 2020, Huawei's "Leading Intelligent IP Networks, Accelerating the Transformation Towards Intelligent Connectivity" summit was successfully held. This summit shed light on three typical characteristics of intelligent IP networks: super capacity, intelligent experience, and autonomous driving. Besides this, Huawei shared its numerous success stories of intelligent IP networks across industries, signifying the data communications industry's arrival in the intelligent IP network era.

As 5G, cloud, and AI pick up pace among enterprises of all sizes, enterprises, amid their pursuit for digital transformation, are confronting once-in-a-generation challenges, such as collaboration between hundreds of billions of production and office terminals, 100% migration of enterprise services to the cloud, and 97% AI adoption rate. As a decisive part of enterprises' digital transformation, IP networks are also encountering a wide range of issues typified by insufficient bandwidth, poor service experience, and low efficiency of network O&M and troubleshooting. Intelligent IP networks are the key to conquering such issues. To better understand what kind of network can be called an intelligent IP network, Huawei took the lead by defining three typical characteristics of such a network:

  1. Super capacity: IP networks achieve a future-proof shift from 100GE to 400GE and from Wi-Fi 5 to Wi-Fi 6, and transform towards intelligent IP networks, boosting bandwidth resources. In addition, such future-oriented networks adopt slice-based bandwidth isolation, implementing flexible bandwidth adjustment.

  2. Intelligent experience: Intelligent IP networks stand out with intelligent identification of service types, service intent inference, and flexible, real-time network resource adjustment upon cloud changes. These highlights deliver always-on network connectivity experience.

  3. Autonomous driving: Intelligent IP networks can be automatically deployed, achieving rapid adjustment of services. In addition, they can perform automatic, AI-powered fault rectification, implementing proactive O&M and ensuring high network availability.

Kevin Hu, president of Huawei Data Communication Product Line, making a keynote at the summit.
Kevin Hu, president of Huawei Data Communication Product Line, making a keynote at the summit.

Kevin Hu, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, said: "2020 is the first year for commercial use of intelligent IP networks. The entire industry has witnessed an historic shift of IP networks from Internet IP in the World Wide Web era to video-driven All IP, and is now on the way to intelligent IP oriented at the 5G and cloud era. Looking ahead, Huawei will keep innovating and continuously, proactively increasing investment in super capacity, intelligent experience, and autonomous driving to build end-to-end (E2E) intelligent IP networks for customers."

Huawei's innovative intelligent IP network solution achieves a future-proof integration of the three characteristics, and has embraced wide applications in various scenarios, such as campus network, data center network, and wide area network (WAN) scenarios. Specifically, this feature-rich solution is perfectly suited to building high-quality campus networks. It adopts Huawei's industry-leading AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 that stands out for exclusive 16T16R smart antennas, delivering up to 1.6 Gbps single-user performance (20% higher than the industry average). Another highlight of Huawei's AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 lies in AI-powered intelligent radio calibration that improves the average downlink rate of stations (STAs) by more than 50%. The solution also employs an AI-powered intelligent O&M system that slashes the mean time to repair (MTTR) from four hours to as short as just 10 minutes. These differentiators significantly optimize user experience, helping build future-proof, fully-wireless, and intelligent campus networks in an extensive range of scenarios, such as Huawei's super-large campus serving 194,000 employees, and the digital warehouse of SONGMICS — the largest home necessity seller on Amazon in Germany.

The solution also performs well in the data center network domain. It adopts Huawei's innovative iLossless algorithm that ensures zero packet loss on the Ethernet, thereby improving data computing efficiency by 27% and data storage efficiency by 30% compared with the industry average. The solution also achieves AI-powered intelligent O&M, which can remediate a typical fault in just 9 minutes — fault detection in 1 minute, fault locating in 3 minutes, and fault rectification in 5 minutes. Such superb performance has attracted more than 40 Internet service providers (ISPs) and financial service customers, such as China Merchants Bank, China CITIC Bank, and People's Insurance Co. (Group) of China Ltd. (PICC).

Besides the campus network and data center network domains, this solution is also highly suited to the WAN domain for its industry-leading FlexE-based slicing that provides 100% bandwidth assurance, achieving 5 times higher slicing granularity than the industry average. In addition, this feature-rich solution uses IPv6+ to select the optimal path based on the service intent, ensuring committed latency for key services. As such, this solution achieves superb transmission of key services and has been widely applied in multiple scenarios, such as China Mobile (smart grid services), Agricultural Bank of China, and China Unicom Beijing branch (services for the Beijing Daxing International Airport). Capitalizing on more than 20 years of expertise in the IP network domain, Huawei keeps on building highly competitive intelligent IP network products and solutions, as well as providing smooth, continuous services for carriers and customers in the financial services, government, transportation, and energy sectors in more than 100 countries and regions. Looking forward, Huawei's Data Communication Product Line will collaborate with more customers in innovative design and in-depth service cooperation to help more customers achieve digital transformation so as to better embrace the "5G + cloud + AI" era and build intelligent IP networks with continuous leadership.

