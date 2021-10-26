Huawei: The fastest growing leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for primary storage

SHENZHEN, China – Huawei is positioned as a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage by Gartner that delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Huawei believes that the report indicates how Huawei primary storage has gone from strength to strength, surpassing the benchmark set in 2020. Already listed as a Leader for 6 consecutive years, Huawei's fast growth is the result of its outstanding OceanStor all-flash storage offerings.

OceanStor Dorado all-flash storage, the star product of Huawei's primary storage, offers the following competitive advantages:

Superb performance: Supercharged with NVMe, innovative hardware, and the FlashLink® intelligent algorithm, OceanStor Dorado unleashes the full potential of all-flash storage. Its innovative architectures provide every application with optimal user experience.

Solid reliability: OceanStor Dorado ensures always-on applications with SmartMatrix-based five-layer reliable layouts, and employs multi-level assurance mechanisms to protect your data everywhere, even in the cloud.

Outstanding efficiency: With advanced intelligent accelerator modules and algorithms, OceanStor Dorado implements intelligent Operations and Maintenance (O&M) throughout its entire lifecycle. Its innovative business model avoids service interruptions caused by data migration, ensuring low Operating Expense (OPEX) and providing smooth user experience.

Huawei has started storage technology research and development since 2002 and has deployed 12 R&D centers around the world. With more than 4,000 R&D engineers and over 1,000 storage patents, Huawei has led and actively participated in more than 30 international industry organizations, in order to continuously enhance its innovation capabilities and core competitiveness.

Huawei OceanStor storage has been deployed in more than 150 countries and regions for more than 15,000 customers in a variety of industries, including carrier, finance, government, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation sectors. Huawei OceanStor storage is an ideal choice for global customers looking to store and process their service data.

