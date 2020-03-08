Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Edge Computing Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native World
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Huawei, Apple buck Q2 smartphone trends – report

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 8/3/2020
Comment (0)

It's no surprise that the volume of smartphone shipments is shrinking, as store closures and a tightening of consumer purse strings – in the wake of COVID-19 – take their toll.

According to market research firm Omdia, overall Q2 shipment volume was down a hefty 15.7%, year-on-year, to 229.7 million units.

New course: The coronavirus pandemic has seen smartphone shipments plummet. (Source:Nick Fewings on Unsplash)
New course: The coronavirus pandemic has seen smartphone shipments plummet.
(Source:Nick Fewings on Unsplash)

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, though, volume was up a slivery 1%. It suggests the worst might be over for the market (when seen from a global perspective), but that assumes strict lockdown measures are not widely reintroduced to combat "second waves" of the pandemic.

Samsung will certainly hope there are better times ahead. Omdia figures show the South Korean behemoth lost pole position in Q2, dislodged by Huawei.

The Chinese supplier, buoyed by a resurgent domestic market, snagged a 20% global smartphone share during Q2 (55.8 million units), up from an 18% market share the previous quarter.

Source: Omdia
Source: Omdia

Year-on-year, Huawei's Q2 shipment units were down a comparatively modest 4.9%.

Samsung was not so fortunate. Q2 shipments plummeted nearly 28%, year-on-year, to 54.3 million.

Many of Samsung's most important markets, noted Omdia, were significantly impacted by COVID-19, especially emerging markets, which apparently accounted for more than 70% of Samsung's overall shipments in 2019.

For its part, Samsung is hopeful of a Q3 smartphone recovery, helped by the launch of new flagship models, including the Galaxy Note and a new foldable phone.

Apple takes bigger bite
Apple was one of the few OEMs to increase Q2 shipment volumes, year-on-year (up 13.1%, to 39.9 million units).

The iPhone SE, a model with mid-range pricing, coupled with the iPhone 11, helped Apple expand its unit shipments, and cement its third-spot position with a market share of 14% (up from 11% in Q2 2019).

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

"With the launch of the iPhone SE in April, Apple has released a long-desired product, with an attractive price," said Jusy Hong, director of smartphone research at Omdia.

"For existing iPhone users who needed to upgrade their smartphones in the second quarter, the new SE represented an affordable option that does not require a large downpayment or high monthly repayment rates," added Hong.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights Awards
August 21, 2020,
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 4, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Mobile Network Automation Can Deliver Significant Opex Reduction By Anil Rao, Principal Analyst, Analysys Mason
NB-IoT Officially Recognized as a 5G Standard, Driving IoT Development By Huawei
Huawei's Catherine Chen: Shared Responsibility for a Shared Future By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Unleash Network Potential, Inspire Business Growth By Huawei
Huawei's Guo Ping: Unlock the Full Potential of 5G to Drive Commercial Success By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE