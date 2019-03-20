|
How SaaS Is Disrupting Telecom Service Assurance
3/11/2019
Payam Taaghol, CEO at MYCOM OSI, discusses the telco industry's shift towards SaaS, the technical and commercial advantages of service assurance SaaS, how it enables 5G through slicing and differentiated QoS and its future with AI/ML.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resources
Get Predictive with Machine Learning RAN Automation Future proof your transport network for 5G low-latency and scale Learn how network operators really feel about multi-vendor open RAN Rakuten and Cisco: How to build a faster, more flexible and highly optimized 5G network Ensure your 5G network infrastructure is authentic, verified, trusted
5G Service Velocity & the Distributed Cloud Maximizing the Value of Edge Cloud Juniper & Ericsson – How can 5G live up to its potential? Helping Mobile Operators with 5G Network Deployments Defining the Edge: An Essential Part of 5G Transformation
5G Security: Establishing a Holistic Security Approach NB-IoT Security: Enabling a Safer Hyper-Connected World K2-Series 5G-Ready Next-Generation Firewall Extended Application-Layer Visibility Across Multiple Mobile Network Peering Points Build Consistent Security throughout NFV Evolution
5G Webinars
5G Poll