Video

How SaaS Is Disrupting Telecom Service Assurance

3/11/2019
50%
50%
Payam Taaghol, CEO at MYCOM OSI, discusses the telco industry's shift towards SaaS, the technical and commercial advantages of service assurance SaaS, how it enables 5G through slicing and differentiated QoS and its future with AI/ML.
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT