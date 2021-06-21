Sign In Register
Hengtong Rockley announces and live demonstrates 800G QSFP-DD800 DR8 pluggable optical module

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/21/2021
After the release of 400G QSPF-DD DR4 Silicon Photonics optical module at OFC 2020, Hengtong Rockley Technology Co., Ltd. announces the release of 800G QSFP-DD800 DR8 optical module based on EML technology, and has the live video demonstrate at Hengtong Rockley’s virtual Booth #2061 at 2021 OFC for this 800G QSFP-DD800 DR8 pluggable optical module operation.

There are two main form factors for 800G MSA: OSFP and QSFP-DD800. Because of the tight space, QSFP-DD800 module design has been considered as the most challenging, in term of layout, signal integrity and thermal management. Hengtong Rockley is adapting 7nm DSP with built-in drivers, and COB structure to achieve this 800G QSFP-DD800 DR8 design, the total module power consumption is around 16W. Hengtong Rockley is open for the early customer evaluation in the later of this year, and plan the production in H2, 2022. Hengtong Rockley also plans to have 800G optical module based on Silicon Photonics technology in 2022.

Hengtong Rockley Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint venture established by Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd., China and Rockley Photonics Limited, UK. Hengtong Rockley designs and manufactures high-end optical modules. It is also committed to the design of Silicon Photonic chips and their integration, packaging, and testing, for improved competitiveness of optical module design and manufacturing.

