Hengtong Optic-Electric Included Into MSCI Index System

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
5/23/2018
BEIJING -- Hengtong Optic-Electric was added into the MSCI index system thanks to its dramatic performance growth. In addition, Hengtong’s 2017 annual report revealed reasons of its rapid performance growth.

In early hours of May 15, Beijing time, Morgan Stanley Capital International(MSCI) released a series of semi-annual reviews of MSCI indicators, including the MSCI China A-share Index and the MSCI China Stock Index, and confirmed A-share inclusion subjects (officially implemented on June 1). According to the announcement, 234 A-shares were included in the MSCI index system, with the proportion of 2.5% as previously announced. In August this year, MSCI company will increase the inclusion ratio to 5%.

Jiangsu Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd. (SH600487) was included in the MSCI index system for its rapid performance growth, a high recognition from investment firm after it was added to the Wall Street Goldman Sachs'"New Beautiful 50" list.

This means that from June 1, 234 stocks on the list will be formally included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and the Global Index. MSCI is one of the most influential index providers in the world. After over 40 years’ development, various indexes from the company have become the vane of the vast majority of international investors.

According to the 2017 annual report released by Jiangsu Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd, the company achieved revenue of 25.95 billion yuan in the reporting period, an increase of 34.45 % from last year. In addition, from January to March 2018, Hengtong achieved revenue of 6.328 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 38.24%; while the net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies was 482 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 73.48%. Hengtong’s main revenue growth mainly resulted from the substantial growth in the size of the company's business.

Hengtong (HTGD)

