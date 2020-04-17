GSMA cancels MWC Shanghai 2020

SHANGHAI – In light of current government guidance1, the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel restrictions and other circumstances, the GSMA has cancelled MWC Shanghai 2020. The GSMA has been in regular contact with stakeholders, and sought the advice of health officials and other authorities, as health and safety remain our top priority. The GSMA will work with government and health authorities to find a suitable date and venue to hold regional conferences in China in the latter half of 2020. We will confirm the feasibility of this in the coming months.

Since the first edition of Mobile World Congress in China, the GSMA has successfully convened the industry, governments, ministers, policymakers, operators and industry leaders across the broader ecosystem. MWC Shanghai has grown to a three-day international event, attracting senior executives and companies from a wide range of vertical industry sectors to the region.

We look forward to continuing to engage in the region throughout the year and in the build-up to MWC Shanghai 2021.

GSMA