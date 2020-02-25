Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Huawei

Globe reinvents connectivity solutions for enterprise through network modernization and Transformation

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/25/2020
Comment (0)

PHILIPPINES – Recently, Globe (Philippines) and Huawei jointly released a new enterprise private line solution. The company leverages advanced technologies such as optical transport, IP, SDN, and NFV to reshape the traditional enterprise private line solution through a series of network modernization and transformation projects. The new solution features the industry's first high-quality private line network with an IP+optical dual-layer architecture for large-scale commercial use. The network is also the first to implement full automation cross domains and vendors based on NCE, which is highly praised for its openness and interconnection capabilities.

Over the years, Enterprise customers have maintained a gradual transition towards the Ethernet platform while keeping the physical isolation connection on the WAN side for higher service availability.

“For Globe, this meant building a hybrid ecosystem that can deliver connectivity solutions with a broad range of capacity from 1G to 100G, so Enterprise customers can provide the breakthrough customer experience and digitally transform their businesses,” said Globe Telecom Transport Network Division Head Constantine A. Serafica.

To support capacity and 5G requirements of enterprises, Globe’s first modernization initiative focused on Optical transport, building a high capacity network flexible enough to provide converged services. "These high capacity optical transports are not only deployed on the Core and Distribution, but also extended to the Access layers. DWDM network elements are being deployed towards the Access loops to form a hub and spoke topology, increasing capacity for each node from a 10G sharing capacity on the access ring to dedicated multiple 10G to 100G capacity”, explained Serafica.

Globe also worked on IP network consolidation and simplification by rationalizing the architecture and protocols used. This initiative not only flattens the network for easier administration, but also created synergies between the consumer and enterprise networks, paving the way for Segment Routing and network programming which complements 5G and next generation enterprise services.

Lastly, the telco giant completed its SDN deployment, enabling end-to-end service provisioning, Bandwidth-on-Demand, Bandwidth Calendaring and end-to-end topology visibility.

Globe continuously deploy the latest technologies to build its infrastructures and systems. By remain digitally agile and advanced, Globe is able to extend these advantage and technology leadership to its enterprise customers with the reinvented connectivity solution, enabling enterprises to catapult their business towards success.

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Building the modern 5G network requires the use of modern digital solutions
Digital Operation Transformation: Increasing Sunrise’s B2B Agility
5G Network Slicing Business Opportunities for Multimedia
5G Network Slicing Enabling Smart Grid: Commercial Feasibility Analysis
Optical Networking 2.0: Trends & Innovations
Simplifying Continuous Deployment with A/B Test: A Phased Approach to VNF Upgrades
5G Transport Networks: Heavy Reading Operator Survey & Analysis
Huawei Rotating Chairman Eric Xu: Bringing MBB to a New Level with 5G
Huawei’s CloudAIR 2.0 Defines New Benchmark for Multi-Band & Multi-RAT Networks
Huawei's GLocal Ecosystem - Helping Carriers Unlock the Golden Era of IoT
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Thailand's 3BB Wins Gamer Market With Smart Home Broadband By Huawei
Omdia: Huawei ONT Market Share Highest for About 10 Years By Huawei
All-Optical Network Strategy and Coordinated Planning Are the Cornerstone for Building Full-Service Target Networks By Zhang Jun, Huawei
Liquid OTN Drives the Popularity of OTN Premium Private Lines By Huawei
Tapping 5G-Era Storage to Turn Data Into Business Opportunities By Peter Zhou, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE