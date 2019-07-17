Startup UbiquitiLink Raises $5.2M to Connect Regular Cell Phones Directly to Low-Earth-Orbit Nanosatellites

FALLS CHURCH, Va. -- UbiquitiLink, a commercial space startup providing mobile connectivity for everyone, everywhere, today announced that it has raised $5.2 million in “Seed 2 round” financing from Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund and Blazar Ventures. This brings the company’s total funding to date to $12 million and will accelerate development of the company’s commercial service with a series of five space test flights of its technology.

Steve Case, Chairman and CEO of Revolution and Co-founder of AOL, stated, “UbiquitiLink’s mission of providing everyone, everywhere with mobile connectivity is well aligned with the focus of Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed fund. Revolution is excited to invest in technology that is helping to provide global connectivity and is designed to have a significant economic and social impact in rural and remote communities.”

Charles Miller, co-founder and CEO of UbiquitiLink and a former senior NASA official, added, “Our ability to connect satellites directly to mobile phones anywhere on Earth solves a fundamental economic problem that limits coverage in remote areas. It is economically unaffordable to build cell towers on the ground in communities with low population densities. We are building this solution for the 88 million Americans who live in rural areas and lose coverage at the edge of town. We are also building this solution for the 2.5 billion people in the world who don’t have a mobile phone, many because they are not connected where they live and work.”

UbiquitiLink’s breakthrough technology provides universal global connectivity directly to standard cell phones using a network of low-earth-orbit nanosatellites. The UbiquitiLink service also provides a safety net for people working in remote locations — in the future anybody will be able to use 911 from anywhere. The service also creates a highly reliable means for alerting people to impending natural disasters and instant backup and recovery from disasters that destroy communication networks — something desired by relief agencies and first-responders around the world.

