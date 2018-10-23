Huawei's SmartWi-Fi Enables Batelco to Achieve Premium Home WiFi Coverage

BAHRAIN -- Batelco announced that it will adopt Huawei's SmartWi-Fi solution to provide customers with intelligent and seamless high-speed Wi-Fi coverage, and enhance users' home broadband experience through remote cloud management and intelligent troubleshooting systems.

As a major digital communications service provider, Batelco is dedicated to innovating and evolving home network solutions. It has released 500 Mbit/s ultra-broadband (UBB) and video services including Batelco TV to continuously enhance broadband service experience for the people of Bahrain. The improvement on broadband quality will also help realize Bahrain's economic vision for 2030. In Bahrain, most people live in apartments and villas with thick walls. In cross-floor or cross-room scenarios, Wi-Fi performance is poor due to insufficient coverage, and users' service experience is significantly affected. Building ultra-high-speed home Wi-Fi networks without dead zones is the key for Batelco to provide users with home broadband services such as high-speed Internet (HSI), multi-screen interaction, and ultra-high definition (UHD) videos.

Considering the characteristics of households in Bahrain and the broadband service requirements of their residents, Huawei is going to provide Batelco with the SmartWi-Fi solution based on high-end gateways and access points (APs). High-performance tri-band Wi-Fi APs and Huawei's high-end gateways on the live network support plug and play (PnP), zero-configuration deployment, and seamless roaming. In addition, mesh Wi-Fi technologies are also used to achieve intelligent and full Wi-Fi coverage at home and supporting the bearing of multi-channel HD videos across floors. Previously, Wi-Fi experience was poor, APs and gateways failed to achieve synergy, severe attenuation was incurred when Wi-Fi signals were transmitted across floors, and network cables could not be connected between rooms to carry videos. Huawei's solution solves all these problems and can bear UHD videos. The SmartWi-Fi solution also integrates a Wi-Fi cloud O&M system to remotely manage home Wi-Fi networks, helping operators reduce costs by eliminating the need of home visits in response to frequently reported Wi-Fi faults.

Batelco’s Chief Marketing Officer Abderrahmane Mounir stated, "Huawei's SmartWi-Fi solution has great advantages in Wi-Fi performance, service experience, and uniform O&M. This solution will help Batelco carry out the 'Home Wi-Fi Plan' and promote value-added services such as HSI, multi-screen interaction, and video on demand (VoD). In the future, we plan to apply this solution in more households to provide users with better quality services."

John Lv Yuedong, CEO of Huawei Bahrain, said, "We are pleased to join forces with Batelco to bring this cutting edge new Wi-Fi service to Bahrain. ¬At Huawei, we aim to accelerate Bahrain's digital transformation by bringing our most advanced, and secure global, products and solutions to the Kingdom, and this is another successful example of a partnership that will help us to achieve this goal."

Huawei, a leading UBB solutions provider, continues to lead the development of the UBB industry. At present, Huawei has delivered over 350 million access network fixed terminals, and they have been deployed in more than 100 countries and regions. Huawei's SmartWi-Fi solution has gradually been adopted by mainstream operators in Europe, the Middle East, China mainland, and China Hong Kong, providing home users with premium broadband experience and services.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd