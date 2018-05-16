Eurobites: UK Chancellor Sets Out Full-Fiber Vision

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: MTN and Huawei share spectrum in South Africa; big 5G news for little San Marino; Telia Carrier PoPs into Serbia.

Responding to the speech, Clive Selley, the CEO of BT's Openreach network access arm, said in a statement: "We share the Chancellor's full fiber vision for Britain … We want to reach 10 million premises by the mid-2020s, and believe we can ultimately fully-fiber the majority of the UK under the right conditions."

Not surprisingly, BT rival CityFibre has a different slant. Its CEO, Greg Mesch, said: "For this ambition to be realized, the Government and Ofcom must now rapidly set out a clear plan to lessen the country's reliance on Openreach and harness the momentum and major investment being made by new entrants."