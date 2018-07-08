Atlantic Broadband Extends 1-Gig Service

QUINCY, Mass. -- Atlantic Broadband, the nation’s 9th largest cable operator, today announced the widespread availability of Gigabit internet service in its New Hampshire and Maine service areas, as well as the availability of new, faster business internet speeds.

The internet speed upgrades follow the rollout of multiple service enhancements in recent weeks by Atlantic Broadband, including automatic speed upgrades for its residential internet customers in the region in May and the recently-deployed TiVo Entertainment platform with voice remote.

Both GigaEdge (residential) and Pro GigaEdge (business) services are now available for homes and businesses in Atlantic Broadband’s New Hampshire footprint, including Alexandria, Bristol, Bridgewater, Alton, Alton Bay, Barnstead, Barrington, Belmont, Center Barnstead, Center Harbor, Center Strafford, Deerfield, Epsom, Farmington, Franklin, Gilford, Gilmanton, Gilmanton Iron Works, Hebron, Laconia, Meredith, Milton, Milton Mills, New Durham, New Hampton, Northwood, Pittsfield, Rochester, Sanbornton, Strafford, Tilton-Northfield, Winnisquam, Wolfeboro, and Wolfeboro Falls, and in the Maine communities of Acton, Lebanon, Newfield, Sanford, Shapleigh, Springvale, and West Newfield.

GigaEdge’s significantly faster and more powerful speeds mean home and business users can surf, stream, download, work and game online at the same time with increased reliability and superior performance. For example, customers can download a two-hour High Definition movie in 32 seconds and send a large file (250 MB) in just 40 seconds. The GigaEdge service meets a growing need, as individuals increase the number of devices they use on a daily basis, both in the home and at work. Connected homes and workplaces require more powerful speeds that GigaEdge supports.

Atlantic Broadband