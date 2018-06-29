AT&T Fires Up More Fiber & 5G Pilots

Seekng a competitive edge over its cable and telco rivals, AT&T continues to extend its all-fiber footprint to deliver high-speed broadband and lay the groundwork for launching 5G services in a dozen markets before the end of the year.
On Thursday, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) launched 1 Gig service in South Bend, Ind., boosting its total FTTH reach to 71 metro regions throughout the US. Besides offering 1 Gig service to residential customers, AT&T is also providing ultra-fast broadband to commercial customers through its Business Fiber program. In April, AT&T reported 8 million subscribers for some version of its fiber-based services. (See AT&T Doubles Down on Fiber Diet .)
In addition, AT&T is conducting a fixed 5G trial using millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum in South Bend. By the end of 2018, AT&T plans to introduce mobile 5G services to 12 US cities, said Bill Soards, president of AT&T Indiana.
AT&T aims to further expand its full-fiber network to an additional 13 metro areas in various states, including Texas, Kentucky, South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Illinois and Indiana. With its fiber network now reaching 9 million locations, AT&T plans to pass at least 14 million locations in at least 84 metro areas by mid-2019. For more on this story, please turn to our sister site, Broadband World News. (See AT&T Expands Fiber & 5G Pilot Footprint.)
