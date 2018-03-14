Eurobites: Virgin Media Poaches TalkTalk's Fiber Guy

Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) is teaming up with Lebanese mobile operator Alfa to deploy a 3G and LTE-Advanced Pro network using Nokia AirScale equipment, the vendor's first deployment of the AirScale basestation within the Middle Eastern country. It is hoped that the deployment will enable Alfa to introduce new services, including voice-over-LTE (VoLTE), later this year.
Telefónica 's wholesale arm has launched a new service, Marketing Campaigns Manager, which it says can help mobile operators "monetize every subscriber interaction" with "contextual real-time marketing."
In similar territory, Austrian advertising analytics startup Geolad is expanding into Southeast Asia, setting up a joint venture in Vietnam.
The AIT Austrian Institute of Technology has got together with Siemens to set in motion a research project to explore the use of radio waves in industrial settings. The Unwire project will look at replacing fixed wiring with reliable, low-latency wireless systems such as 5G in real-world industrial scenarios.
Sparkle, the international services arm of Telecom Italia (TIM) , has teamed up with enterprise security firm Positive Technologies to launch Signalling Protection Suite, software that they say protects mobile operators' signaling networks by detecting and blocking unauthorized traffic.
Another Italian operator, Italtel SpA , has signed a research agreement with CNR, Italy's national research council. The pair hope to explore themes such as "ultrabroadband" networks, telemedicine, big data, energy networks, Industry 4.0, smart cities and cybersecurity. That list should keep them busy.
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders recently visited the University of North Carolina Charlotte (UNCC) where Cisco's Tetration application is providing data center analytics, simplifying SDN, helping with cloud migration and overseeing white-list security policy.
A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.