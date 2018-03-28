Eurobites: Telecom Italia Sets Fixed-Line Spin-Off in Motion

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Sky strikes fiber deal in Italy; Ofcom rules on ducts, poles and more; roaming subscriptions in the EU; Orange news.

Second, Orange Polska and Orange Belgium have teamed up with Salesforce.com Inc. and Vlocity Inc. in a bid to turbocharge -- via the power of the cloud -- its customer service and sales operations.

And third, the operator has announced plans to expand its energy business in Africa. Having already begun selling solar kits in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Madagascar, the French operator is planning service launches in Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea and Senegal by June. Orange reckons it can sell hundreds of thousands of kits in the next five years to consumers who currently have zero access to electricity. For more details, see this story on our sister news site Connecting Africa.