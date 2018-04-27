Eurobites: Fiber Up or Fade Away, Ofcom Tells BT

Ofcom's Sharon White: BT must get with the fiber program.
The turbulent times at Telecom Italia (TIM) continue, with Alessandro Talotta, most recently chairman and CEO of subsidiary Sparkle, leaving the company. Coming in through the revolving door is Elisabetta Romano, who is swapping her role at Ericsson's TV & Media division for the CTO position at TIM. She is the latest in a sequence of new hirings, a list that includes Stefano Siragusa as head of network infrastructure and Pietro Scott Jovane as head of commercial. (See Telecom Italia Molders as Shareholders Feud.)
Orange Digital Ventures Africa, Orange (NYSE: FTE) 's investment fund in the region, is one of the participants in an $8.6 million funding round for Africa's Talking, a Kenya-based distributor of of mobile communication and payment APIs to developers. IFC World Bank and Social Capital are the other two parties taking part in the funding round.
Orange and Vivendi have signed a partnership deal with the CanalOlympia network in Africa, which has opened eight cinemas to date and plans to have 20 up and running by the end of 2018. As part of the deal, Orange will offer its connectivity expertise to improve the digital distribution of movies, its "Cinédays" program, which allows Orange customers to benefit from a 2 for 1 cinema ticket offer once or twice a week, and it will integrate Orange Money, allowing customers to pay for tickets with their mobile phone at the cinema.
Belgium's Proximus says it has carried out a successful 5G field trial with Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd using the 3.5GHz band, reaching speeds of up to 2.94 Gbit/s. The trial used 5G prototype equipment that, says Proximus, fully meets the 3GPP Non-standalone 5G NR specifications set in December 2017. Massive MIMO technology was also deployed.
UK lawmakers gave Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer a good grilling yesterday, quizzing him over the the social network's relationship with Cambridge Analytica, the company that stands accused of improperly collecting Facebook user data. As Reuters reports, Schroepfer faced four hours' worth of interrogation, and, according to the chair of the committee firing the questions, failed to come up with the goods on several matters of detail. Of course, the man they really want squirming in the chair in front of them is Mark Zuckerberg…
