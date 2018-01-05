& cplSiteName &

Sckipio Raises Another $10M

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
5/8/2018
RAMAT GAN, Israel -- Sckipio Technologies, the leader in Gfast chipsets, announced at the Intel Capital Global Summit it has raised $50M USD to date with its latest $10M USD round led by semiconductor leader MegaChips. Intel Capital, Pitango Venture Partners, Genesis Partners, Gemini Israel Ventures, Amiti Ventures, Aviv Ventures, CIRTech Fund and Axess Ventures also invested in the round. The additional investment will be used to support the global rollout of Gfast with tier-1 service providers.

In a recent survey by Broadbandtrends, 80% of service providers plan to deploy Gfast by the end of 2018. “Gfast technology is an important technology, especially in multi-dwelling units (MDUs),” said Teresa Mastrangelo, Broadbandtrends founder.

“We see a tremendous global opportunity for Gfast and see Sckipio as the leading player,” said Akira Takata, MegaChips president and CEO. “Of equal importance, MegaChips has a long history working with Sckipio executives and believes strongly in the company’s team, technology, vision and execution.”

“The Sckipio team has incredible technological foresight and knows how to bring true innovations to the market,” said David Baum, Sckipio CEO. “The new investment will fund R&D at the level required to be a continual leader in the Gfast market.”

