Clearfield Intros Common Fiber Distribution Panel

MINNEAPOLIS -- Clearfield, the specialist in fiber management for communication service providers, today announced general availability of the FieldSmart Fiber Crossover Multi-Purpose (FxMP) Patch Panel, a high-density, low-maintenance fiber distribution panel for routing and deploying fiber jumpers. With the introduction, Clearfield becomes the only equipment manufacturer in the industry to deliver against operator requests for a common panel that can be deployed in every fiber deployment scenario. Key product features include:

Interconnect or cross-connect for up to 288 ports of high density fiber;

Fully compliant for inside plant or outside plant environment;

Universally deployable for a wide range of options including 19" or 23" frames; data racks or cabinets; or in Outside Plant (OSP) Cabinets

"Clearfield’s proven cassette and new panel option will save us time and money during team training and deployment, as well as in the maintenance process," says Matt Updenkelder, CoastCom by Wave’s director of construction. "We are aggressively expanding our fiber services and turning up customers throughout the Pacific Northwest area. As we are increasingly deploying in a wider variety of applications and locations, the universal design of the FieldSmart FxMP will make our procurement, inventory management and construction programs highly efficient."

Designed to streamline, simplify and reduce the operational costs of deploying fiber, Clearfield’s FieldSmart FxMP delivers a universal deployment option, making it easier to order, train field staff and support the rapidly growing market for fiber services. This universal panel enables fiber deployments of 1 Rack Unit (24 ports) up to 11" (288 ports). Like all other FieldSmart products, the FxMP Panel utilizes the Clearview Cassette as its 12-port building block.

"Clearfield’s FieldSmart FxMP Patch Panel is a game changer for the Fiber to the Home, Business, Data Center and Central Office markets with its ability to transform what has been a labor, training and installation intensive process to something simple, intuitive and straightforward," said Kevin Morgan, Clearfield’s chief marketing officer. "Operators have been seeking help to rationalize the equipment used to deliver fiber services and Clearfield is the first to deliver."

Clearfield’s FieldSmart FxMP Panel is RUS listed and designed to comply with Telcordia GR-63, GR-1089, GR-449, GR-20 and GR-409. Optical component configurations use Telcordia GR 1221/1209 compliant devices, plus terminations are designed and tested to Telcordia GR-326. And to continue keeping it simple, the panel supports all industry-standard singlemode and multimode connectors.

Clearfield Inc. (Nasdaq: CLFD)