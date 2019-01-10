Comcast/NBCU Readies Second Startup Accelerator Class

PHILADELPHIA -- Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars, is now accepting applications for its second class. Founders from around the world developing the next generation of connectivity, media and entertainment companies are encouraged to apply now through April 7 for this year’s program. The class will begin on July 15, 2019.

The accelerator is part of Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs for Entrepreneurs, a collection of programs that give talented entrepreneurs access to Comcast NBCUniversal's renowned network of partners, brands, and mentors to foster rapid breakthroughs in connectivity, media, and entertainment.

Comcast NBCUniversal and Techstars will select up to 12 startups to participate in this immersive 13-week program and position the companies for possible partnerships with Comcast NBCUniversal’s partners and brands. The startups will work directly with mentors and product experts from across Comcast NBCUniversal’s businesses, including the XFINITY technology, product and experience teams; the NBC and Telemundo broadcast stations; NBCUniversal cable networks; Universal Studios; Universal Theme Parks; DreamWorks; Comcast Business; Comcast Ventures; Strategic Development; as well as mentors from Techstars’ expansive network.

Accepted applicants will partner with mentors and teams at the new Comcast Technology Center in Philadelphia. They will also participate in custom workshops, training sessions, and business meetings unique to the company and its LIFT Labs program. The accelerator will culminate with a “Demo Day” in October, where the companies will pitch their businesses to hundreds of investors, mentors, Comcast NBCUniversal leaders, and members of the tech and startup community. In addition, each company will have access to work space at LIFT Labs in Philadelphia until June 2020.

The program seeks startups utilizing innovative technologies including, but not limited to, advanced connectivity; Internet of Things; artificial intelligence; machine learning; blockchain; voice control; virtual, augmented, and mixed reality; as well as accessibility tech. Specific focus areas include:

Smart Places – Empowering people and businesses to seamlessly connect anywhere faster, efficiently, and reliably.

Immersive + Interactive Experiences – Engaging users through interactive platforms, connected gaming and other rich entertainment experiences.

Digital-First Customer Engagement – Creating and/or enabling personalized customer success solutions and experiences.

Next-Gen Marketing – Predicting, shifting, and analyzing customer behaviors to stand out in a crowded digital world.

The inaugural class of the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars, included alive5, eyecandylab, Orai, Pium, Polycade, Portl Media, Tally Interactive, Thinker Tinker, Trapica, and WiARframe.

Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK)

NBCUniversal LLC