Dura-Line seeks to grow fiber workforce through online academy

As broadband network deployments accelerate, propelled by private investment and federal grant programs, concerns abound about the current and future state of the fiber workforce. According to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the telecom workforce shrunk 23% between 2013 and 2023, with an over 50% average turnover in construction and utilities.

"Workforce development in the broadband industry is in dire straits and change needs to happen now; we have a lot of catching up to do," said Deborah Kish, the Fiber Broadband Association's vice president of research and workforce development, in an email to Light Reading last year. To that end, FBA has been promoting and hosting its Optical Telecom Installer Certification (OpTIC Path), which it launched in 2022 and now runs in partnership with community colleges, learning institutions and ISPs. Earlier this year, the state of Vermont kicked off a broadband installer apprenticeship, combining 120 hours of online and in-person training, using FBA's Optic Path curriculum as well.

But while apprenticeships are great for those ready to enter the field, they aren't necessarily ideal for reaching new recruits and younger people just starting to explore career options.

That's where a platform like Orbia's Dura-Line Academy comes in. Dura-Line Academy, launched by connectivity solutions provider Dura-Line, offers free online training courses designed to help people get acquainted with the field and explore career paths, and ultimately bolster the labor market longer-term.

"From Dura-Line Academy's standpoint, what we're trying to do is help build these networks with online, innovative educational training that's made in the modern way for the next generation," said Madison Carroll, global program manager of Dura-Line Academy, in an interview with Light Reading.

According to the company, over 10,000 courses have been completed so far by roughly 3,200 participants coming from distributors, contractors, engineering firms, ISPs and schools. Each on-demand mini course is 15 minutes long and builds into certificates, which can be purchased or covered via scholarship. "Most organizations work with us in some capacity where we either severely discount or offer it for free," said Carroll.

BEAD prep

Dura-Line first launched the educational platform in March 2022, but it continues to add courses based on industry feedback, with nearly 50 mini courses offered today. "For example, we just launched a [Build America, Buy America] course that's helping people to understand the federal funding," said Carroll, referring to the "Buy America" or BABA manufacturing requirements tied to the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) grant program.

With BEAD dollars set to roll out in the next year, Dura-Line designed its courses as a way to teach people "to install the conduit so that when the fiber goes in, it goes in correctly, and we're using those government funds efficiently," added Carroll.

That makes Dura-Line Academy a solid companion to hands-on training programs, like FBA's OpTIC Path. Indeed, Dura-Line said its training resources are being used by FBA, as well as the Power Communications Contractors Association and the Mississippi State Broadband Association. In coordination with FBA last year, Dura-Line also launched a "broadband basics" course, which is intended to be a first step before enrolling in the OpTIC Path program or similar programs, and designed to appeal to young people.

"It's intended for the next generation. So it has TikTok videos. It has GIFs in it. It's made with humor ... And then they can go through and do this interactive thing: 'Do you like working inside or outside? Do you like working alone or with others? Do you want to travel? Do you want to climb poles?' ... Anybody can come in and take that completely free of charge, get exposed to the industry and then, ideally, keep training."

Reaching the next generation is crucial, according to Carroll and other workforce experts, as people are retiring out of the industry at a greater rate than new workers are entering.

Seeking to broaden student interest in the fiber field, Dura-Line also recently launched a pilot program for 9th grade students in Mississippi, bringing the online resource to their classrooms. According to Carroll, Dura-Line Academy enlisted 50 students for the pilot and received "great feedback" and is now seeking to roll it out elsewhere.

"We know it's just the first step," said Carroll on piloting Dura-Line in schools as a way to recruit young people to the industry. "Then they need to go out into the field and see a horizontal directional drill. They need to see the bucket trucks. They need to see fiber. But can we give them something that gets them excited to go do that?"