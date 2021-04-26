Sign In Register
5G

Frost & Sullivan recognizes Huawei iMaster MAE for 2021 Global Autonomous Network Solutions Customer Value Enhancement Award

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/26/2021
Comment (0)

Based on the investigation and analysis of 2021 global Autonomous Network solutions market, as well as the research and evaluation on mainstream Autonomous Network competitors within the industry, Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, presents Huawei iMaster MAE with 2021 Global Autonomous Network Solutions Customer Value Enhancement Award. This award is to honor Huawei iMaster MAE’s success in empowering carriers to build network automation capabilities and accelerate digital and intelligent transformation to deliver powerful business outcomes for its customers.

With the advent of the 5G era, networks become much more complex, posing challenges such as simplifying processes, reducing OPEX, increasing agility, etc. Businesses struggle to implement network processing requirements in real-time and SLA assurance. In response to these challenges, the telecom industry seeks to adopt automation and intelligent technology to build an autonomous network at an increasingly rapid pace. An autonomous network is more resilient and can automatically match differentiated SLA requirements, bringing a better experience for end-users and enterprise users and providing a brand-new track to operators. It is a powerful, transformational paradigm to ensure that the network management is aligned with the goals of the business, expanding new business models and digital opportunities for the industry.

Huawei has been committed to accelerating the industry transition to fully autonomous networks and released its Autonomous Driving Network (ADN) strategy in 2018. Huawei’s iMaster MBB Automation Engine (MAE), as the MBB automation engine in the overall ADN strategy, is a uniquely innovative solution for wireless networks, aimed at automating the fast rollout of mobile networks and reducing carriers' OPEX with 5G and mobile networks in general.

Based on collaboration with expert experience, iMaster MAE accelerates and automates RAN integration, enables end-to-end workflow orchestration, and reduce 5G OPEX. MAE’s hierarchical and domain-based autonomy and vertical cross-domain collaboration framework supports carriers’ digital transformation, and their evolution to closed-loop automation and mobile autonomous networks. MAE’s openness, agility programmability and easy integration empower carriers to move beyond siloed legacy EMSs. With customized policy configuration, carriers can improve network construction efficiency, intelligence in O&M, and agility in service provisioning.

With these key capabilities, Huawei’s iMaster MAE has been successfully put into commercial use on multiple networks around the world, helping customers build network automation capabilities in the 5G era and accelerate carriers' digital and intelligent transformation. iMaster MAE’s customers have, in turn, experienced strong value from its products, and have rewarded the company with their business.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as customer service, leadership, technological innovation, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Frost & Sullivan’s analysts and consultants continuously research a wide range of markets across multiple sectors and geographies. As part of this ongoing research, it identifies companies that are true industry leaders, delivering best practices in brand, demand, and competitive positioning, with emphasis on customer value and business impact. This involves extensive primary and secondary research across the entire value chain of specific products. Against the backdrop of this research, Frost & Sullivan is pleased to recognize Huawei iMaster MAE for 2021 Global Autonomous Network Solutions Customer Value Enhancement Award.

Click here to download the full report.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

