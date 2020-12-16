From the front-office to the back-office - why digitalization must be more than the customer interface

Wednesday, December 16 - 11am ET / 4pm BST

A good deal of emphasis and effort has been expended by communications service providers on digitizing the front-end customer experience – self-service portals, billing and so on. The operational side on the other hand has remained the poor relation. Yet the customer interface is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to digital transformation. To provide a fully digital experience, reap the full benefits of digitalization and maintain a competitive edge, operating and assuring services must be digitized too.



Join Amdocs and Heavy Reading as they discuss why 5G will be the ultimate driver for end-to-end digitalization from ordering through design, fulfilment, operations and assurance to billing and charging. Hear from Angela Logothetis, Amdocs Open Network CTO and Jim Hodges, Chief Analyst – Cloud & Security at Heavy Reading on why 5G and the cloud make it more critical than ever to automate the back office.