Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register

From the front-office to the back-office - why digitalization must be more than the customer interface

Sponsored Podcasts Light Reading 12/16/2020
Comment (0)

Wednesday, December 16 - 11am ET / 4pm BST

A good deal of emphasis and effort has been expended by communications service providers on digitizing the front-end customer experience – self-service portals, billing and so on. The operational side on the other hand has remained the poor relation. Yet the customer interface is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to digital transformation. To provide a fully digital experience, reap the full benefits of digitalization and maintain a competitive edge, operating and assuring services must be digitized too.

Join Amdocs and Heavy Reading as they discuss why 5G will be the ultimate driver for end-to-end digitalization from ordering through design, fulfilment, operations and assurance to billing and charging. Hear from Angela Logothetis, Amdocs Open Network CTO and Jim Hodges, Chief Analyst – Cloud & Security at Heavy Reading on why 5G and the cloud make it more critical than ever to automate the back office.

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 16, 2020 The Carriers Speak: The Future of Managed SD-WAN Services
December 17, 2020 5G Messaging Poised to Deliver Ecosystem Innovation
December 17, 2020 Case Study: Telefonica, flexiWAN and Intel Make the SD-WAN Open Source Vision a Reality for Production Telco Services
January 21, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Putting PON's Power to Work
February 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS 3.1 (Upgrading the Upstream)
March 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series:What's New with DAA (Flexing the MAC Muscles)
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
Assuring the Service Lifecycle in a Cloud-Native Network for 5G By Michal Fridman, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development, RADCOM
The Business Case for Routed Optical Networking By Bill Gartner, SVP/GM Optics and Optical, Cisco
Telcos Must Work With the Messaging Ecosystem to Maximize Revenues From 5G By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Capturing the Opportunities of 4G Migration and Building Foundations for 5G By Phillip Kendall, Strategy Analytics
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Google Cloud brings partners, applications to the edge By Amol Phadke, Google Cloud
Managed Wi-Fi: The Tier 2-3 MSO story By David Strauss, Broadband Success Partners
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE