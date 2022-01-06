Former Shaw exec joins Technetix as CTO for Americas region

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Technetix is delighted to announce the appointment of Nader Foroughi as Chief Technology Officer, Americas.

He brings over a decade of experience to Technetix, most recently as a Principal Architect at Shaw Communications. He has spent much of his career working in research & development, primarily focused on the evolution of broadband access systems and data analytics. He is a tenured industry panelist and speaker at the SCTE and CableLabs conferences.

Nader has published numerous white papers and has been a primary contributor to several recent industry developments, including DOCSIS 4.0 and distributed gain architecture (DGA). Nader holds a double major in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, as well as a certificate in Systems Architecture & Management.

"We are looking forward to working closely with Nader, who is joining the Americas team at an exciting time of development and growth for Technetix as we introduce our latest HFC and fiber solutions to the Americas. His vision, creativity and strategic expertise will be a key addition to the CTO team in driving strategy for the next generation of broadband solutions," commented Jan Ariesen, Group Chief Technology Officer.

