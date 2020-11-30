Former Google Fiber exec joins Ting Internet

TORONTO – Ting Internet, a top-rated fiber-optic Internet Service Provider (ISP) and division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX, TSX: TC), is proud to welcome Jill Szuchmacher and her proven Internet leadership to the team as Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice-President Networks for Ting Internet.

Szuchmacher joins Ting Internet after executing in high-profile roles, most recently as Vice President of Operations at Google Fiber, where she led strategy, planning, training and analytics for build and field operations. As CSO and EVP Networks for Ting Internet, she will lead a world-class team to drive the Ting Internet business forward.

In prior roles at Google, Szuchmacher served as Director of Business Development for a range of media-focused products, working with product and engineering teams to forge partnerships and relationships for new and emerging products. Szuchmacher is a graduate of Harvard Business School and brings a wealth of experience—from MTV to Scholastic, from startups to multinational corporations.

Szuchmacher is based in New York where she will work with colleagues at Ting Internet's offices in Toronto, across the U.S. and around the world.

