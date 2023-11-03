AT&T continues to expand the reach of "Internet Air," the company's fixed wireless access (FWA) product that was soft-launched in April and then launched commercially in August.

Following a recent wave of expansions that made Internet Air available to 20 cities, including Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and Detroit, AT&T said this week it has launched Internet Air to an additional 13 markets:

Albany and Rochester, New York

Bakersfield, and Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, California

Charleston, West Virginia

Columbus and Youngstown, Ohio

Houston, Texas

Kansas City and St. Louis, Missouri

Miami, Florida

Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport,Virginia

That expansion builds on earlier launches of Internet Air in the following markets:

Cleveland-Akron (Canton) and Cincinnati, Ohio

Denver, Colorado

Orlando/Gainesville, and Tampa-St. Petersburg (Sarasota), Florida

Providence, Rhode Island-New Bedford, Massachusetts

Los Angeles, California

Philadelphia, Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Las Vegas, Nevada

Phoenix (Prescott), Arizona

Chicago, Illinois

Detroit, Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, Michigan

Hartford-New Haven, Connecticut

Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota

Portland, Oregon

Salt Lake City, Utah

Seattle-Tacoma, Washington

AT&T is using the 5G-powered Internet Air product to capture customers on aging copper infrastructure, in areas where it also offers fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) service in parts of those markets, as well as in several cities and towns where AT&T has no existing wireline broadband offerings.

25,000-plus Internet Air subs

"We view this product as yet another tool in our connectivity toolbox," AT&T CEO John Stankey said last month on the company's Q3 2023 earnings call.

While largely acting as a "targeted catch product," Stankey said AT&T has been pleased with its early reception. He said AT&T had added about 25,000 Internet Air customers so far – enough to help AT&T end Q3 with net broadband subscriber growth of +15,000.

While those gains helped, it's still early days for AT&T's new product. Verizon and T-Mobile, mobile network operators that have been much more aggressive in their use of FWA for home broadband, had a collective 6.87 million fixed wireless customers (2.67 million for Verizon, 4.2 million for T-Mobile) at the end of Q3.

Those FWA products are putting some pressure on cable operator broadband subscriber growth, particularly on the lower end of the market.

AT&T's Internet Air product starts at $55 per month, a price that includes in-home equipment that is being deployed under a self-install model. Customers who combine it with AT&T mobile can get Internet Air for $35 per month.