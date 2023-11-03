AT&T extends reach of 'Internet Air'AT&T extends reach of 'Internet Air'
AT&T has expanded 'Internet Air,' its fixed wireless access offering, to 13 more markets, including Houston and St. Louis. Internet Air is now offered in 33 US markets.
November 3, 2023
AT&T continues to expand the reach of "Internet Air," the company's fixed wireless access (FWA) product that was soft-launched in April and then launched commercially in August.
Following a recent wave of expansions that made Internet Air available to 20 cities, including Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and Detroit, AT&T said this week it has launched Internet Air to an additional 13 markets:
Albany and Rochester, New York
Bakersfield, and Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, California
Charleston, West Virginia
Columbus and Youngstown, Ohio
Houston, Texas
Kansas City and St. Louis, Missouri
Miami, Florida
Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport,Virginia
That expansion builds on earlier launches of Internet Air in the following markets:
Cleveland-Akron (Canton) and Cincinnati, Ohio
Denver, Colorado
Orlando/Gainesville, and Tampa-St. Petersburg (Sarasota), Florida
Providence, Rhode Island-New Bedford, Massachusetts
Los Angeles, California
Philadelphia, Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Las Vegas, Nevada
Phoenix (Prescott), Arizona
Chicago, Illinois
Detroit, Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, Michigan
Hartford-New Haven, Connecticut
Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota
Portland, Oregon
Salt Lake City, Utah
Seattle-Tacoma, Washington
AT&T is using the 5G-powered Internet Air product to capture customers on aging copper infrastructure, in areas where it also offers fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) service in parts of those markets, as well as in several cities and towns where AT&T has no existing wireline broadband offerings.
25,000-plus Internet Air subs
"We view this product as yet another tool in our connectivity toolbox," AT&T CEO John Stankey said last month on the company's Q3 2023 earnings call.
While largely acting as a "targeted catch product," Stankey said AT&T has been pleased with its early reception. He said AT&T had added about 25,000 Internet Air customers so far – enough to help AT&T end Q3 with net broadband subscriber growth of +15,000.
While those gains helped, it's still early days for AT&T's new product. Verizon and T-Mobile, mobile network operators that have been much more aggressive in their use of FWA for home broadband, had a collective 6.87 million fixed wireless customers (2.67 million for Verizon, 4.2 million for T-Mobile) at the end of Q3.
Those FWA products are putting some pressure on cable operator broadband subscriber growth, particularly on the lower end of the market.
AT&T's Internet Air product starts at $55 per month, a price that includes in-home equipment that is being deployed under a self-install model. Customers who combine it with AT&T mobile can get Internet Air for $35 per month.
