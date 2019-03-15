Financial Inclusion to Financial Enrichment – 'Provide Customers a Hyper-Personalized Experience'

The global communications space is fast transitioning from the mobile to mobility to digital. The impetus on players in the global payments space, therefore, is no longer merely ensuring financial inclusion but financial enrichment as well. Digital banking has, therefore, come to the forefront in this regard. New age digital platforms are certainly making their presence felt to ensure customers obtain a hyper-personalized experience. Srinivas Nidugondi, Chief Operating Officer, Mobile Financial Solutions, Comviva, shares his views.