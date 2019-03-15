& cplSiteName &
Video

Financial Inclusion to Financial Enrichment – 'Provide Customers a Hyper-Personalized Experience'

3/15/2019
50%
50%
The global communications space is fast transitioning from the mobile to mobility to digital. The impetus on players in the global payments space, therefore, is no longer merely ensuring financial inclusion but financial enrichment as well. Digital banking has, therefore, come to the forefront in this regard. New age digital platforms are certainly making their presence felt to ensure customers obtain a hyper-personalized experience. Srinivas Nidugondi, Chief Operating Officer, Mobile Financial Solutions, Comviva, shares his views.
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei Services Bring the Best 5G Into Reality
By Steven Wu, President of Consulting & Service Solution Sales Dept., Carrier BG, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Touring a Mini Data Center for Mobile Edge Computing
More Slideshows
Infographics