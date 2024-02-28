Sponsored By

India's Vodafone Idea to raise $5.4B through debt and equity

The funds will help Vodafone Idea fight market competition by rolling out 5G and extending 4G coverage.

Gagandeep Kaur

February 28, 2024

3 Min Read
Vodafone India login page on a smartphone
(Source: Amlan Mathur/Alamy Stock Photo)

India's third-largest service provider, Vodafone Idea, is planning to raise a total of 450 billion Indian rupees (US$5.4 billion) through a combination of equity and debt to expand 4G coverage, invest in 5G rollout, improve customer experience and enhance capacity.

As per an exchange filing, the company plans to raise INR200 billion ($2.4 billion) through equity or equity-linked instruments and the remaining INR250 billion ($3 billion) through debt.

The company mentioned it will call for a shareholder meeting on April 2, 2024. Following shareholder approval, it hopes to complete the equity fund raise in the coming quarter. Vodafone Idea also announced that the promoters, Vodafone Group and Aditya Birla Group, will participate in the equity raise. However, it is not clear how much equity will come from the promoters. 

"The proposed fundraise follows a marked improvement in operating metrics. The Company has managed to grow its 4G subscriber base and ARPUs consecutively for the last 10 quarters. Further, the company remains focused on providing competitive data and voice experience at all locations where it is present," said Vodafone Idea in a filing and media statement.

"The Company is also steadfast in building a differentiated digital experience adding several digital offerings in the recent quarters. The Company has consistently shown an improvement in performance even with limited investments. With the proposed fundraise and the positive operational developments, the Company is confident of effectively competing in the market," it added.

Related:Vodafone Idea desperately looks for a knight in shining armor

Massive debt, 5G delay and dwindling market share

Vodafone Idea is the only private service provider that has yet to launch 5G services. The country's top two service providers, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, launched 5G way back in October 2022. They've almost completed their pan-India coverage and claim to have over 100 million subscribers.

Vodafone Idea's CEO, Akshay Moondra, said on a recent earnings call that the company planned to launch 5G services in the next six to seven months. The company was recently in the news for running an open RAN pilot with Mavenir before a large-scale rollout.

But the company is consistently losing market share because of its inability to upgrade its network or launch 5G services. Vodafone Idea's market share has fallen from 2.61% in December 2022, to 2.17% in December 2023, as per data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Its subscriber base fell from 241 million in December 2022, to 223 million in December 2023.

The delay in the 5G launch is primarily because of Vodafone Idea's massive debt. As of December 31, 2023, Vodafone Idea had a total gross debt of INR2.14 trillion ($25.93 billion), which includes INR2.1 trillion ($25 billion) owed to the government for deferred spectrum payment obligations and adjusted gross revenue liability. Apart from this, the company owes INR60.5 billion ($729.9 million) to banks and financial institutions and INR16.6 billion ($200.2 million) for optionally convertible debentures.

The fundraise is crucial for the service provider to survive and make a comeback as competitive intensity continues to erode its subscriber base.

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Gagandeep Kaur

Gagandeep Kaur

Contributing Editor

With more than a decade of experience, Gagandeep Kaur Sodhi has worked for the most prominent Indian communications industry publications including Dataquest, Business Standard, The Times of India, and Voice&Data, as well as for Light Reading. Delhi-based Kaur, who has knowledge of and covers a broad range of telecom industry developments, regularly interacts with the senior management of companies in India's telecom sector and has been directly responsible for delegate and speaker acquisition for prominent events such as Mobile Broadband Summit, 4G World India, and Next Generation Packet Transport Network.

See more from Gagandeep Kaur
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

6G in the center circle with smaller circles connecting. Smaller circles include graphics such as Wi-Fi, Internet, and cloud symbols.
Regulatory & Politics
US and allies agree to 'work together' on 6G standard
US and allies agree to 'work together' on 6G standard

Feb 28, 2024

Online offline sign in a field
Broadband
Broadband coalition asks FCC to grant RDOF relief for BEAD's sake
Broadband coalition asks FCC to grant RDOF relief for BEAD's sake

Feb 28, 2024

John Chapman hedshot
Cable Technology
Cable vet and DOCSIS pioneer John Chapman to exit Cisco
Cable vet and DOCSIS pioneer John Chapman to exit Cisco

Feb 28, 2024

Red light fiber optics shooting past a broadband hub illustrating digital communications
5G
T-Mobile wins more 5G spectrum over AT&T's objections
T-Mobile wins more 5G spectrum over AT&T's objections

Feb 28, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Apple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint ResearchApple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint Research
Feb 23, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
IOT
Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
Break Down Information Silos, Connect the Unconnected
Break Down Information Silos, Connect the Unconnected
Sponsored Content
The Journey to "True 5G"
The Journey to "True 5G"
Sponsored Content
FastTrack your mainframe-to-cloud migration
FastTrack your mainframe-to-cloud migration