Sponsored By

HK telcos post tepid results as slow economy takes its toll

Plummeting new handset sales and slow economy hit the earnings of Hong Kong telcos HKT and SmarTone.

Robert Clark

February 22, 2024

2 Min Read
Hong Kong operators' earnings are held back by sluggish economy, but there are some positive signs.(Source: Sean Pavone/Alamy Stock Photo)

Stronger enterprise and broadband numbers and a rebound in roaming have not been enough to salvage Hong Kong operator earnings, filings from HKT and SmarTone reveal.

Both operators delivered tepid results Thursday. HKT, Hong Kong's biggest telco, described it as a year of "tight monetary conditions, slower than expected economic recovery and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties."

It reported full-year earnings up just 2% to 4.99 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$640 million), with revenue 1% higher and EBITDA (earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) advancing 3%.

The mobile business was weighed down by an 18% drop in handset sales, "due to weak overall sentiment and lack of new features to entice upgrades," the company said. Mobile service revenue rose 5%, boosted by 176% growth in roaming as borders re-opened, with consumer outbound roaming reaching 95% of pre-covid levels.

HKT also enjoyed a 10% boost in its local data business from enterprise services including smart city and digital transformation solutions. Pay TV revenue was down 5%, however, due to the higher revenue in 2022 from World Cup broadcasts as well as the soft economy.

Rival SmarTone reported a 4% fall in first-half earnings which, as with HKT, had been impacted by the drop-off in demand for new phones and the faltering economic recovery.

FWA growth driver

Handset sales plummeted 26%, helping drive down total revenue by 11% to HK$3.39 billion ($433 million). Like HKT, SmarTone also enjoyed a roaming revival, with outbound revenue up 64%. Even so, mobile service revenue was off 1%, although ARPU was up 1% to HK$224 ($28.60).

CEO Fiona Lau told an earnings call that service revenue from the key postpaid mobile, broadband and enterprise segments had improved 3%. She said SmarTone had delivered "resilient results despite the challenging operating landscape."

She cited the continued demand for SmarTone's 5G FWA home broadband. This had become "a material growth driver," with sales up 40%, EBITDA jumping 80% and total subs up 40% for the period, she said.

"We have launched this product for about two and a half years now. We would have expected a slower growth. However, if you look at the numbers, year over year, quarter over quarter, we still maintain a very strong growth, both in terms of revenue and customer numbers," she said.

SmarTone said business would remain challenging in the short to medium term as a result of strong mobile competition and the sluggish economy.

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Robert Clark

Robert Clark

Contributing Editor, Special to Light Reading

Robert Clark is an independent technology editor and researcher based in Hong Kong. In addition to contributing to Light Reading, he also has his own blog,  Electric Speech (http://www.electricspeech.com). 

See more from Robert Clark
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Gold colored fiber optic illustration
FTTX
Gigapower fiber JV sets expansion into Minneapolis-St. Paul
Gigapower fiber JV sets expansion into Minneapolis-St. Paul

Feb 22, 2024

Conceptual image of miniature figure workmen investigating a fault on a broadband network cable
Mobile Core
AT&T's outage twists up its MWC story
AT&T's outage twists up its MWC story

Feb 22, 2024

AT&T Whitacre Tower office building
5G
AT&T network outage frustrates FirstNet users
AT&T network outage frustrates FirstNet users

Feb 22, 2024

Nokia logo on a beige modern building.
Sustainability
Nokia launches VPP software to monetize basestation batteries
Nokia launches VPP software to monetize basestation batteries

Feb 22, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
IOT
Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks`Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks
Jan 16, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Partner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the WayPartner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the Way
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
FastTrack your mainframe-to-cloud migration
FastTrack your mainframe-to-cloud migration
Sponsored Content
Close the business to network gap with automation
Close the business to network gap with automation
Broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband