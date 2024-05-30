Eurobites: Brazil boosts Telecom Italia's Q1
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: MENA streaming market rises 13% in 2023; Orange brings AWS Wavelength to Morocco and Senegal; Austria's A1 shuffles its CEOs.
May 30, 2024
A strong performance in Brazil helped prop up Telecom Italia's Q1 earnings, with revenues at its South American outpost climbing 8.1% year-over-year, to €1.1 billion (US$1.2 billion), while domestically it saw revenues fall 1.3%, to €2.8 billion ($3 billion). EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) was up for the sixth consecutive quarter, rising 1.6%, to €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion). Anticipating the imminent sale of its fixed-line network to investment firm KKR, Telecom Italia also presented separate figures that aim to simulate the effects of the disposal of that network as of January 1, 2022 – under these criteria, domestic revenues rose 0.5%, to €2.4 billion ($2.6 billion).
The over-the-top video streaming market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region grew by 13% in 2023, with revenues surpassing $1 billion, according to a new report from Omdia. (Omdia is a sister company of Light Reading.) Leading the pack, in terms of streaming platforms, are Shahid and Starzplay, with the former notching up 3.6 million subscribers by the end of 2023 and the latter managing 3 million. Year-round content production, says the report, has addressed the issue of seasonal subscription fluctuations in the region, leading to reduced churn after the religious festival of Ramadan.
Orange Middle East & Africa (OMEA) and Amazon Web Services have announced a deal to bring AWS Wavelength cloud infrastructure to Morocco and Senegal later this year. Using AWS Wavelength, says Orange, customers can securely process and store data locally while experiencing less latency when doing so.
Italtel and Nearby Computing are joining forces to promote unspecified offerings for the 5G, private networks and edge computing sectors. Italtel is best known as a system integrator, while Nearby Computing is a specialist in edge-to-cloud automation and orchestration. Nearby already helps run a 5G lab and a telco edge computing lab for Italtel.
Austria-based A1 is preparing for a major executive reshuffle following the departure of Jiří Dvorjančanský at the end of the month. Dejan Turk becomes CEO of A1 Slovenia and A1 Croatia, Judit Albers is appointed CEO of A1 Serbia and Metodija Mirchev heads up A1 Macedonia. All of the above have already been working within the A1 group prior to these moves.
Arm, the UK-based but SoftBank owned chip design company, has introduced the "AI-optimized" CSS for Client compute offering to boost Android smartphone performance. According to Arm, it's the company's fastest compute platform to date, enabling a more than 30% increase in compute and graphics performance and 59% faster "AI inference" for broader AI/machine learning and computer vision workloads.
