Axiata and Sinar Mas sign agreement exploring merger of Indonesian telco units

The two companies are in early talks about a merger between XL Axiata and Smartfren, which would create a stronger third operator in Indonesia with a combined customer base of 100 million.

Gigi Onag, Senior Editor, APAC

May 16, 2024

2 Min Read
Axiata headquarters
(Source: Axiata)

The proposed merger between Indonesian telcos XL Axiata and Smartfren moved one step closer to reality on Wednesday with the signing of a non-binding agreement to explore the potential transaction, which would create an entity valued at $3.5 billion.

Company owners Axiata Group and Sinar Mas confirmed in a stock exchange filing that they are at an "early stage of evaluation," but cautioned that "there is no certainty" that ongoing discussions will lead to a final agreement.

During this exploratory phase, Axiata said the companies will work on due diligence, preparation of a joint business plan and agreement on key terms. Both companies will also work on validating the merger rationale and its value creation for shareholders.

Meanwhile, both companies intend to be joint controlling shareholders of the new entity, referred to in the memorandum of understanding as "MergeCo."

"Axiata believes that MergeCo will have the strategic agility, competence and scale to meet increasing expectations and demand from consumers, businesses and the Indonesian public sector," the company said in a press statement.

"MergeCo is expected to deliver superior customer experience in the telecommunications sector and create additional shareholder value including through synergies from the combined operations of XL Axiata and Smartfren," Axiata added.

Creating a strong third telco operator

If the merger deal pushes through, the new entity, with a combined customer base of 100 million, would be able to offer a strong third alternative to the other two major telco operators in Indonesia – Telkom Indonesia's Telkomsel and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison.

Citing Indonesia's Minister of Communication and Informatics, Budi Arie Setiadi, Reuters reported last week that Axiata and Sinar Mas have asked for approval from the country's telecoms regulator to proceed with a merger plan.

"It's better to have only three operators in Indonesia, more manageable. After that we can improve the quality of the services," Budi told Reuters.

Rumors of a merger between XL Axiata and Smartfren resurfaced three weeks ago. Reports said that the two companies were discussing the structure of a potential deal, which could involve a mix of cash and shares.

Indonesia's two smallest telco operators have been eyeing each other for a potential merger since 2021 – at a time cellular operators in Indonesia were joining forces to consolidate resources in a crowded market. But talks went nowhere.

In September, reports emerged that the two companies were again revisiting the planned merger. Other options under consideration allegedly include network-sharing agreements and partnerships.

 

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Gigi Onag

Gigi Onag

Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading

Gigi Onag is Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading. She has been a technology journalist for more than 15 years, covering various aspects of enterprise IT across Asia Pacific.

She started with regional IT publications under CMP Asia (now Informa), including Asia Computer Weekly, Intelligent Enterprise Asia and Network Computing Asia and Teledotcom Asia. This was followed by stints with Computerworld Hong Kong and sister publications FutureIoT and FutureCIO. She had contributed articles to South China Morning Post, TechTarget and PC Market among others.

She interspersed her career as a technology editor with a brief sojourn into public relations before returning to journalism joining the editorial team of Mix Magazine, a MICE publication and its sister publication Business Traveller Asia Pacific.

Gigi is based in Hong Kong and is keen to delve deeper into the region’s wide wild world of telecoms.

See more from Gigi Onag
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

VEON logo on a smartphone, in front of a laptop showing its website.
Finance
VEON revenues up in Q1 amid growing 4G and digital services user base
VEON revenues up in Q1 amid growing 4G and digital services user base

May 16, 2024

IoT Internet of Things technology with connected devices exchanging data on network
IOT
OliverIQ fine-tunes its smart home pitch for broadband operators
OliverIQ fine-tunes its smart home pitch for broadband operators

May 16, 2024

Accenture's Jefferson Wang, AT&T's Cheryl Choy, Dish Network's Eben Albertyn and T-Mobile's Ankur Kapoor.
Open RAN
Hope permeates WIA show, but 5G downturn persists
Hope permeates WIA show, but 5G downturn persists

May 16, 2024

Dutch flag flying over an array of solar panels
Sustainability
Eurobites: KPN signs major solar power deal
Eurobites: KPN signs major solar power deal

May 16, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
Get the scale, resilience and local expertise from the team/network that go above, below and beyond.
Get the scale, resilience and local expertise from the team/network that go above, below and beyond.
Sponsored Content
Demo: Explore the Value of Multi-Vendor Interoperability in Transport Technology with OIF and Juniper
Demo: Explore the Value of Multi-Vendor Interoperability in Transport Technology with OIF and Juniper
Sponsored Content
Heavy Reading analysts get ready for Network X Americas
Heavy Reading analysts get ready for Network X Americas