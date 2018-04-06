FCC's Pai on Nomination of Starks as Commissioner

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai issued the following statement tonight regarding the announcement that President Trump intends to nominate Geoffrey Starks to serve as an FCC Commissioner:

"I congratulate Geoffrey Starks on his forthcoming nomination to serve as a Commissioner on the Federal Communications Commission. He has a distinguished record of public service, including in the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau, and I wish him all the best during the confirmation process."

