FCC, USAID team for open, secure 5G infrastructure

WASHINGTON – The Federal Communications Commission today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the U.S. Agency for International Development to promote secure and open 5G networks in the developing world. Under the agreement, the FCC and USAID will promote open, interoperable, reliable, and secure Internet and digital infrastructure and advance interagency coordination on network security in developing countries.

"As the United States and the world move ahead with next-generation, 5G wireless services, we must ensure these networks are both open and secure," said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. "American leadership is already helping to shape the global deployment of 5G and this agreement will ensure that our agencies' respective expertise are leveraged to ensure the best results for both the American people and communities around the world. As Chairman, I've met with my counterparts from other countries and industry stakeholders and I know that our international partners look to us for 5G leadership in terms of technology, best practices, public policy, and establishing international standards. This agreement will help ensure we can continue to meet those expectations, especially in developing countries. I thank our friends at USAID for their dedication to the world's 5G success and for their commitment to work closely with us on these important efforts."

Under its 5G FAST Plan, the FCC is taking action to make spectrum available for 5G, updating infrastructure policy, and modernizing outdated regulations. The FCC also carries this work forward internationally, led by its International Bureau, and coordinates closely with agency and international partners to promote competition, innovation, harmonization, and investment in broadband services and facilities. These efforts support the U.S. economy by ensuring a competitive framework for evolving communications networks and services.

In addition, the FCC and its agency partners have led the way on network security actions. The FCC has prohibited the use of the Universal Service Fund to purchase equipment or services from any company that poses a national security threat to the integrity of U.S. communications networks or the communications supply chain and closely scrutinized Chinese government-controlled telecom companies that provide telecommunications services in the U.S. or have sought authority to do so.

