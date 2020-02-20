FCC to host forum on virtualized 5G networks

WASHINGTON – Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai today announced that the agency will hold a Forum on 5G Virtualized Radio Access Networks on Thursday, March 26, 2020. At the forum, experts who are at the forefront of the development and deployment of interoperable, standards-based, virtualized radio access networks will join Chairman Pai and other Commission staff to discuss this paradigm-shifting approach to 5G network deployment.

"The FCC has taken aggressive action to promote American leadership in 5G – a major priority for the agency and the Administration generally. One way to advance this priority is through the development and deployment of more secure, cost-effective 5G network components. Virtualized radio access networks could help us do that, as I've heard here in the United States and discussed with stakeholders abroad," said Chairman Pai. "We want the United States to lead the way with this innovative approach to mobile network deployment, and I look forward to hosting experts in the field for a productive discussion about the current state of vRAN-related technologies and the path ahead."

The Forum on 5G Virtualized Radio Access Networks is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, March 26, 2020, and will be held in the Commission Meeting Room at FCC Headquarters, 445 12th Street, SW, Washington, DC. It will be open to the public and will also be webcast. Additional information regarding the agenda, speakers, and logistics will be released closer to the event.

