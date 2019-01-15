FCC 28GHz 5G Auction Bids Now at $695.04M

The FCC has closed out the week with total bids of $695,042,800 for 28GHz millimeter wave licenses, intended for 5G services, this week.

The 28GHz auction goes on despite the partial government shutdown. The agency promised late last year that current and planned 5G auctions would continue despite the shutdown. (See 5G Auction Carries On Despite US Government Shutdown .)

The ongoing 28GHz auction is now seeing mobile carriers bidding on the remnants of the 3,076 nationwide licenses initially offered. The FCC is now offering a mere 138 licenses still available sale.

Bidding is expected to start on 24GHz for spectrum directly after the 28GHz spectrum auction closes.

The FCC is planning to hold another "major" high-band 5G spectrum auction in 2019. The agency said in December 2018 that it would sell off licenses in the upper 37GHz, 39GHz and 47GHz bands, totaling 3,400MHz in total. (See FCC Plans Major Spectrum Auction in 2019.)

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading