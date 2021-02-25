Executive Spotlight Q&A: Plume Co-founder and CEO Fahri Diner

This episode of the Executive Spotlight Q&A features Plume Co-founder and CEO Fahri Diner, a veteran telecom entrepreneur and investor that Light Reading has covered for several years. In this interview, we discuss Plume's origins, why it exists, and what technology advantage the company has in the market.

We also talk about Plume's recent $270 million funding round, a massive Series E round that brings the company's valuation to $1.35 billion and its total equity funding to date to $397 million. Diner discusses the reason behind the funding, what Plume will invest in next and how it addresses some of the most impactful trends happening in the connectivity and smart home space.

The Executive Spotlight Q&A is a sponsored Light Reading audio production.

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading