Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

EXA Infrastructure rises from ashes after GTT fiber sale

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 9/17/2021
Comment (0)

GTT Communications finally completed its long-gestated plan to sell off pan-European fiber assets in order to enforce its "capex light" strategy.

GTT indicated in 2019 that it wanted to offload some of the pan-European fiber assets, subsea transatlantic fiber and data center infrastructure it bought as part of its Interoute, Hibernia Networks and KPN International acquisitions.

In October 2020, the company signed a definitive purchase agreement to sell its infrastructure division to New York-based I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment firm, for $2.15 billion.

Today, GTT and I Squared Capital completed the acquisition and the investment firm immediately announced the creation of a new unit called EXA Infrastructure. The new business consists of a pan-European, North American and subsea fiber network and data center assets and associated infrastructure services provided to customers. Headquartered in London, EXA has 28 offices in 18 countries across Europe. It said the name EXA is inspired by the exabyte, “the unit of measurement for computers of the future.”

New beginnings

For GTT, the completion of the transaction marks a new era as it moves away from infrastructure ownership and maintenance. Ernie Ortega, the CEO of GTT, said the company will now focus on "serving the global enterprise market with a full array of cloud networking and managed solutions that include SD-WAN, security, internet, voice and other vital telecommunication services that enable digital business."

For its part, EXA Infrastructure now owns a 103,000 route kilometer fibre network with over 400 points of presence, spanning 31 metro areas and interconnecting 103 cities across Europe and North America. Its assets also include three transatlantic subsea cables, including GTT Express, fourteen Tier 3 data centers and over 100 colocation facilities. Around 420 employees will move to EXA from GTT.

Gautam Bhandari, managing partner at I Squared Capital, said the GTT purchase represents the firm’s second carve-out of fiber and data center assets from a telecoms company to an independent, carrier-neutral infrastructure platform.

Want to know more about optical? Check out our dedicated optical channel here on
Light Reading.

"Combined with our recent transactions for Ezee Fiber in Texas and KIO Networks in Mexico, I Squared Capital has committed over $3 billion to digital infrastructure with over 120,000 route kilometres of fibre across the Americas, Europe and Asia," Bhandari said. In 2017, Hong Kong's Hutchison group sold off its fiber and longhaul unit, Hutchison Global Communications (HGC), to I Squared Capital. The business included a global fiber network, a Hong Kong retail broadband network and several cross-border links into China.

EXA also announced the appointment of Martijn Blanken as its new CEO. Blanken previously held various executive positions within Australian telco Telstra, including CEO of Telstra Global, and most recently served as senior advisor to I Squared Capital.

Indeed, Blanken led negotiations on behalf of I Squared Capital when it teamed with Telstra in talks to buy HKT's international unit PCCW Global, according to reports. The current status of those talks is unclear.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 21, 2021 What Is the Role of AI in the 5G Future?
September 22, 2021 Bridging the CDN Capacity Gap With Near 400Gbit/s Video Delivery
September 23, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS® 4.0 Network (FDX & ESD).
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
September 29, 2021 Voice over 5G: The future of voice services
September 29, 2021 Number Portability – How important is it and why should I care?
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
BT Demonstrates Architectural Benefits of Disaggregated Network By By Anuj Malik and Eugene Park, Acacia (now part of Cisco)
Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE