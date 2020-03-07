Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register

Eurobites: Show some post-pandemic love for open RAN, pleads trade body ETNO

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 7/3/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: UK wants to pronounce on O2/Virgin Media merger; Ericsson takes TDC to the water; beaucoup de connectivity en vacances, promises Orange.

  • The European Telecommunications Network Operators' Association (ETNO) has called on EU institutions and national governments to support "open and interoperable interfaces in the RAN [radio access network]" as part of a wide-ranging program of post-pandemic recovery. In this latest of its regular rallying cries, ETNO also called for timely spectrum auctions; greater incentives for RAN-sharing agreements and fiber investment; the simplification of rollout authorization procedures; and a coordinated campaign to fight the misinformation surrounding 5G that has seen many antennas being vandalized.

  • As Britain's full exit from the European Union draws ever nearer, the UK's competition watchdog is staking its claim to be the authority that decides whether the proposed merger between Virgin Media and O2 can go ahead, rather than the European Commission, the Financial Times reports (paywall applies). The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) told the newspaper: "This important merger will only impact consumers in the UK and since any review will likely conclude after the transition period, it is only right for the CMA to request it [the review] back now." The UK's transition period to full Brexit status ends on December 31. (See O2 and Virgin Media to merge in £31.4B deal.)

  • Ericsson is collaborating with Danish operator TDC on a private 5G network for Grundfos, a supplier of pumps and "water solutions." Under the proof-of-concept partnership, Ericsson and TDC will deploy 5G technology at a Grundfos plant in Bjerringbro, Denmark, replacing wired connections with a dedicated wireless network. The Swedish vendor was announced as a 5G RAN and dual-mode 5G core partner to TDC in March 2019.

  • Deutsche Telekom will next week unveil its Multi Cloud Connectivity Platform, a system that allows customers to book data lines for cloud applications directly from T-Systems, its IT services subsidiary. The platform will offer connections from Deutsche Telekom and other cloud network providers to AWS, Azure and Google, with billing based on bandwidth consumption.

  • In what seems, on the face of it, something of a conflict of interest, Sky Media, the advertising arm of the sport-oriented pay-TV giant, is replacing Channel 4 as the seller of advertisements and sponsorship across all BT Sport channels in the UK. The agreement follows the content deal agreed between the two firms in 2017, which allowed Sky customers to add BT Sport to their Sky subscriptions and BT TV customers to access Sky's NOW TV content on their set-top boxes for the first time.

  • In related matters, Telefónica has reached an agreement with European soccer's governing body, UEFA, for the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League in Spain and Andorra. The agreement lasts until the 2023/2024 season, and the matches will be shown on Telefónica's Movistar+ platform.

  • As France emerges from lockdown and its inhabitants jump in their Citroëns to head off on vacation (other French cars are available), Orange wants to reassure them that they will be well served with connectivity as they recharge their metaphorical batteries. The operator says it now offers 4G in 94% of French seaside resorts, 79% of mountain hideaways and 300 tourist attractions, including such "iconic" sites as the Aiguille du Midi cable car and the Hunawihr Naturoparc (no, me neither).

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
    July 15, 2020, Online Seminar
    Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
    August 4-6, 2020, Online Seminar
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
    Leading Lights Awards
    September 22, 2020,
    Global Telecoms Awards
    November 19, 2020, London, UK
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
    July 7, 2020 Citizens Broadband Radio Service: A Game Changer for Private Networks
    July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
    July 14, 2020 Where next for care in the Connected Home?
    July 15, 2020 Pioneering in 5G SA: Learnings From China’s Deployments
    July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
    July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
    July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
    August 3, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
    August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
    Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
    5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
    'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
    The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE