Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Global Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Ecosystem
Events Archives
5G Transport & Network Strategies5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register

Eurobites: Huawei cranks up European propaganda push

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 11/6/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: MTS chooses Canonical's Charmed OpenStack; ETNO doesn't like German proposals on metadata use; Swisscom's eSIM tech makes damn fine cups of coffee.

  • Huawei is continuing its campaign for rehabilitation in Europe with the promotion of a report it commissioned from analyst firm Oxford Economics which claims the beleaguered Chinese vendor brought 224,300 jobs to the continent in 2019. The report, entitled The Economic Impact of Huawei, also found that in 2019 Huawei made a €16.4 billion (US$19.4 billlion) contribution to Europe's GDP and "supported the generation of €6.6 billion ($7.8 billion) in tax revenues." The study seeks to quantify the company's total economic impact through both Huawei's own operations and the knock-on effects of demand for European products in the vendor's supply chain.

  • And here's why Huawei is bothering to pay for studies like the one above: The Swedish telecom regulator has revealed that Huawei has appealed Sweden's decision to exclude the vendor's gear from its 5G rollout. As Reuters reports, Sweden last month became the latest country to ban Huawei and ZTE from its 5G market, supposedly on the grounds of national security. (See Eurobites: China threatens Sweden after Huawei ban – report, No Huawei for bidders in Sweden's 5G auctions and Europe is showing Huawei the exit.)

  • Russia's MTS has chosen Canonical's Charmed OpenStack to power its next-generation cloud infrastructure. Through this partnership, MTS hopes to decrease the amount of time it takes to launch new services and reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) of cloud infrastructure. The operator also hopes to set up a competence center for OpenStack-based offerings.

  • The European Telecommunications Network Operators' Association (ETNO) has slammed German proposals to amend forthcoming European Union rules governing WhatsApp and Skype that would have the effect of tightening up restrictions faced by telcos on how they use communications metadata. As Reuters reports, the proposals, if adopted, could prevent the telecom industry from, for example, using network location data for smart transport services as a potential revenue stream.

  • Swisscom is championing its eSIM approach to multinational IoT applications, which it says gets around the problems caused by certain countries' restrictions on network roaming. Unlike a conventional SIM card, the eSIM – which in this context would likely be embedded in a machine – can be activated with the SIM profile of the respective local provider, without requiring local intervention. Swisscom uses the example of connected coffee machines made by WMF Group GmbH which, when switched on in China, the US or Brazil, register as online in Zuchwil or Geislingen, the Swiss towns where they are made, allowed WMF to use the data they generate.

    The smile that says 'my coffee machine is connected'
    The smile that says "my coffee machine is connected"

  • Nokia has completed the communications infrastructure for the Ceneri Base Tunnel, part of a new railway link through the Alps which cuts the journey time between Zurich and Milan by up to an hour. The system comprises a video surveillance system, two tunnel radios and two emergency communications systems.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    SD-WAN Digital Symposium
    November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
    Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
    November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Open RAN Ecosystem
    December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    November 10, 2020 2020 Open RAN Operator Survey: Measuring Progress and Looking Ahead to Open RAN at Scale
    November 10, 2020 Scaling Telco Expertise With OpenShift Kubernetes Operators
    November 11, 2020 The Enterprise Edge: Extending the Cloud Everywhere
    November 11, 2020 Network Disaggregation at the Edge With the Open SD-Edge Platform
    November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
    November 12, 2020 Designing a better 5G
    November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
    November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
    November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
    November 17, 2020 Efficient Path and Slice Management with Automation
    November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
    November 18, 2020 Delivering a 'Born Digital' Service Experience
    November 18, 2020 Opening the Audio-Video Pipeline
    Lowering content delivery costs, speeding time-to-market
    November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
    November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
    November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
    December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
    December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
    December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
    December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
    Go Beyond SASE at the SD-WAN Edge By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco
    Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
    Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
    5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE