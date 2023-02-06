Sign In Register
Eurobites: Ericsson hopes to cash in on EU-US tech deal

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Ericsson and DT implement network slicing; Telefónica chairman takes over as Virgin Media O2 chair; Inmarsat Maritime launches satellite Internet for coastal areas.

  • Ericsson President and CEO Börje Ekholm says the Swedish vendor is poised to take a leading role in the recently announced EU-US emerging technology cooperation partnership. The deal was announced in Ericsson's home country of Sweden – which currently holds the rotating six-month EU Council presidency – and focuses on areas including AI, 6G and quantum computing.

    Ericsson hopes for leading role in EU-US partnership. (Source: Ericsson)
    Ericsson hopes for leading role in EU-US partnership.
    (Source: Ericsson)

  • Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom have implemented a solution that manages and customizes end-to-end network slices in enterprise cloud applications. The two say no device configuration is required by the end user, who can access private cloud-based applications on enterprise devices through the slice.

  • The US-based 5G Open Innovation Lab, together with companies including UK-based Spirent Communications, has showcased an enterprise private network solution designed for hard-to-reach areas. The partners say the technology targets "revenue-driven use cases such as IoT and network slicing."

  • In Spain, Orange and Vodafone have been tapped by the rail infrastructure operator ADIF to deploy 5G across five high-speed routes. According to local press, Ericsson is supplying the necessary equipment to both operators.

  • Orange has completed the acquisition of Belgian operator Voo, which owns the cable network in the Walloon Region and parts of Brussels. It also provides fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet and television services, The €1.8 billion (US$1.94 billion) deal got the EU's blessing in March after Orange addressed the European Commission's concerns over reduced competition and increased likelihood of coordination. In some areas, the deal will reduce the number of fixed network operators to two.

  • Telefónica chairman José María Álvarez-Pallete has replaced Liberty CEO Mike Fries as the chairman of Virgin Media O2, which is a joint venture between the two companies' subsidiaries. The arrangement stipulates both behemoths take turns at the helm of the UK operator, with the chairperson changing every two years.

  • Polish infrastructure operator Emitel has acquired American Towers Corporation's subsidiary ATC Polska, which owns 65 lattice towers that it leases to Poland's mobile network operators. Emitel says its portfolio now counts 667 sites, of which over 635 will host telecom equipment.

  • UK satellite company Inmarsat, which has recently been acquired by Viasat, has launched an LTE service for maritime connectivity, targeting the merchant, offshore, energy and fishing sectors. Customers will be able to access the Internet when sailing near the coast or docked in port and avoid congestion – meaning anyone wishing to scroll TikTok in the middle of the Atlantic will presumably have to look elsewhere.

    — Tereza Krásová, Associate Editor, Light Reading

