Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Eurobites: Deutsche Telekom goes on the hunt for fiber funding

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 6/17/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia rolls out 5G for TTN in Denmark; MTN closes in on open RAN; UK government gets gung-ho on gigabit broadband.

  • Deutsche Telekom is targeting a number investment funds in a bid to sell them stakes in a company it is forming to overhaul Germany's broadband network, according to a Reuters report citing "people familiar with the matter." Dutch funds APG and PGGM and Canada's Brookfield and CDPQ are among those being targeted, along with sovereign wealth funds. The report says that the proposed deal forms part of a wider plan to steer Germany's broadband network further away from copper lines and more toward fiber connections.

  • Nokia is trumpeting a 5G rollout deal with TTN, Telenor and Telia's joint network in Denmark. The Finnish vendor will provide its ReefShark SoC-based AirScale 5G RAN product range, including 5G massive MIMO antennas to deliver enhanced mobile broadband services to TTN's consumer and enterprise customers. The rollout will initially focus on Denmark's four largest cities before expanding to cover most Danish customers during 2022. TTN is Denmark's largest mobile network, comprising more than 4,300 sites.

  • Telia and Nokia are also involved in a new standalone 5G private network for Kalmar, a cargo handling company. The network will operate at Kalmar's Technology and Competence center in Tampere, Finland, which has extensive facilities for prototyping, simulation and testing. While Telia is providing the connectivity, Nokia is supplying its Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) offering, which is described as an industrial-grade digitization platform that provides a reliable private wireless network with industrial connectors and edge computing capabilities on a cloud-based monitoring system.

  • South Africa's MTN is hoping to roll out open RAN technology across its mobile network by the end of 2021, with the help of Altiostar, Mavenir, Parallel Wireless, TechMahindra and Voyage. The move is partly motivated by MTN's desire to reduce its power consumption and associated carbon emissions. MTN says it first rolled out open source technology in 2019 to improve rural coverage.

  • The Gigabit Take-up Advisory Group (Gigatag), a body set up at the behest of the UK government to help promote high-speed broadband, has produced a set of recommendations which it hopes will get things moving, gigabit-wise. Among the more interesting items on the list: Regulator Ofcom and industry should develop common and less confusing terminology to describe broadband services, while the government should undertake its own nationwide awareness-raising activities, consider funding for "local digital champions," subsidizing small businesses' broadband and doing more to encourage "social tariffs" for low-income families struggling to afford decent broadband. All laudable stuff, but a lot of it strangely familiar…

  • UK fiber provider Hyperoptic has gone with EXFO for its network testing needs, choosing the cloud-based Nova Fiber offering. Hyperoptic supplies fiber to multi-dwelling units and single houses across more than 40 UK towns and cities, and it is expanding its footprint through its partnerships with over 250 developers and 50 councils.

  • Sky, the UK-based provider of pay-TV and more, has opened its first retail store in London, at the Westfield Stratford City shopping mall. The company already has similar outlets in a number of other UK cities, offering its TV, mobile and broadband products all under one roof, as well as in-store advice.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
    June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
    June 29, 2021 How to Future-Proof Your Fiber Offering
    June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
    July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
    July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
    July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
    Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO Brings High-Speed Access to Vanke Mall in Anhui By Huawei
    Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Networks: A Practical Guide to the Transformation of DICT Services By Huawei
    Broadband Forum's CloudCO Is Ready to Usher in the SDAN Era By Tim Carey, Lead Technology Strategist, Nokia & Broadband Forum Fellow
    Rural Broadband Opportunities By Dave Wachob, Chief Business Development Officer, Antronix
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
    Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE