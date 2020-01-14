Ericsson Strengthens Infrastructure Deal With Saudi's Mobily

RIYADH -- A December 30, 2019 agreement, signed at Mobily’s Riyadh headquarters, covers the deployment of Ericsson products and solutions spanning transport, core, charging and billing and radio access - including 5G products from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio.

Mobily says the agreement will support its drive to empower Saudi Arabia’s government and private sectors towards digital transformation, as well as accelerating the deployment of digital services, and expanding Internet of Things (IoT) usage.

Mobily cites its smart metering project with the Saudi Electricity Company as an example of the kind of project that will benefit from the agreement.

