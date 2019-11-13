& cplSiteName &
Ericsson's Tomas Ageskog: 5G Core & Orchestration in North America

11/12/2019
Tomas discusses the three key drivers for why automation is necessary in 5G and cloud native, how Ericsson develops cloud native to facilitate innovation and contribution from the open source community.
