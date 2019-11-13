& cplSiteName &
Video

Dual-Mode 5G Cloud Core for Best TCO

11/12/2019
Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Cloud Core delivers a single platform for EPC and 5GC based on cloud native/microservices architecture orchestrated by Kubernetes. It offers deployment flexibility for smooth migrations from 4G to 5G and high levels of automation to lower the core network's TCO. In this live demo Ericsson demonstrated the in-service SW upgrade capability of the solution.
