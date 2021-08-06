Sign In Register
Eoptolink launches 800G QSFP-DD800 and OSFP optical transceivers

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/8/2021
Comment (0)

CHENGDU, China – Eoptolink Technology today announces the launch of its 800G transceiver portfolio. The portfolio consists of both EML and SiPh based solutions.

As a result of the fast development of cloud, AI and 5G applications, demand for network bandwidth has been growing and therefore data center networks will need to be upgraded to 800G and 1.6T in the near future. Eoptolink’s 800G portfolio, which consists of AOCs and SM transceivers, are available in OSFP and QSFP-DD800 form-factor. The modules operate with 8x 112 Gbps PAM4 signals at the electrical host interface and support CMIS 4.0 and above. The Portfolio consists of:

EOLO-8HG-PCT-XX 800G OSFP, AOC
EOLO-138HG-5H-SM 800G OSFP, 8x100G DR, MPO-16
EOLO-138HG-02-SM 800G OSFP, 8x100G FR, MPO-16
EOLO-168HG-02-X 800G OSFP, 2x400G FR4, Dual CS or LC
EOLD-8HG-PCT-XX 800G QSFP-DD, AOC
EOLD-138HG-5H-SM 800G QSFP-DD, 8x100G DR, MPO-16
EOLD-138HG-02-SM 800G QSFP-DD, 8x100G FR, MPO-16
EOLD-168HG-02-X 800G QSFP-DD, 2x400G FR4, Dual CS

EOLO-8HG-PCT-XX (OSFP) and EOLD-8HG-PCT-XX (QSFP-DD800) are AOCs for up to 30m transmission distances.

EOLO-138HG-5H-SM (OSFP) and EOLD-138HG-5H-SM (QSFP-DD800) are DR8 compliant, while EOLO-138HG-02-SM (OSFP) and EOLD-138HG-02-SM (QSFP-DD800) are DR8+ compliant supporting transmission distances up to 2km. The DR8/DR8+ modules have MPO-16 interfaces and support 800G, 2x400G and 8x100G applications. In breakout applications they can interface with 2x 400G DR4/DR4+ or 8x 100G DR1/FR1 transceivers.

EOLO-168HG-02-X (OSFP) and EOLO-168HG-02-X (QSFP-DD800) support 2xFR4 applications. QSFP-DD800 has two CS connectors, each carrying a 400G FR4 interface. The OSFP version is available with either dual CS or LC interfaces.

The 800G OSFP transceivers have already been tested on 800G switch platforms and showed good performance.

“This is a big step forward to move towards 112 Gbps electrical interfaces at the host ASICs”, explained Sean Davies, Director of Sales for the Americas at Eoptolink. “It enables our customers to further increase density, lower cost per bit and power consumption. 800G is the logical next step for the cloud data centers. We believe that pluggable optics continue to offer maximum flexibility to OEM/ODM switch vendors and their customers and are glad to be at the forefront of this evolution.”

About Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd.
Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. (“Eoptolink”), an IPO company in China, is a leading optical transceiver supplier for data center, enterprise and optical transmission networks. Eoptolink is dedicated to research, develop, manufacture and markets a diverse portfolio of high-performance optical transceivers and components for various applications.

Tel: +86-28-6708 7983 (HQ)
Fax: +86-28-6708 7979
E-mail: [email protected]
Address: No.127 West Wulian Street, Chengdu, China
Web: www.eoptolink.com

