Zscaler Partners on SD-WAN, Automation

LAS VEGAS -- Zscaler, the leader in cloud security, today announced at the Zenith Live user conference in Las Vegas that it has broadened its partner ecosystem to include new SD-WAN and security partners, arming mutual customers with integrated solutions to drive secure cloud transformation. Zscaler also announced new and enhanced Application Program Interfaces (API) integrations from current and new partners. By building these partnerships and programs, Zscaler can offer its customers an expanding array of solutions that advance their cloud-first initiatives.

Fueling branch transformation with additional SD-WAN partner integrations

Zscaler has expanded its SD-WAN partner ecosystem with the addition of Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, CloudGenix, LANCOM Systems, and 128 Technology. As enterprises adopt cloud-enabled architectures and deploy cloud applications and services, routing and securing internet traffic presents a significant challenge. Since hub-and-spoke architectures cannot meet the unique demands of the cloud, many enterprises are turning to SD-WAN to optimize branch-traffic routing, reduce backhauling, and establish local internet breakouts. SD-WAN providers and their customers recognize that the Zscaler Cloud Security Platform is the best architectural fit for securing SD-WAN–enabled networks.

Enhanced integrations provide flexible deployment and management options in securing SD-WAN

In addition to the expansion of the SD-WAN ecosystem, Zscaler partners are enhancing their solutions by providing more flexibility for customers and addressing their unique networking and security needs. Silver Peak has added new capabilities for seamless connectivity through SD-WAN GRE and IPsec tunnels, providing customers with more deployment choices.

"Silver Peak is one of the few vendors we work with that innovates based on our business requirements," said Dan Morgan, IT Operations Director of Nuffield Health. "Silver Peak gives us the flexibility to choose the connectivity that delivers the performance we need. Together with Zscaler, they have made our cloud transformation faster, more secure, and easier than we could've imagined."

Other SD-WAN partners are implementing API integration with Zscaler to enable zero-touch branch provisioning. On Tuesday, June 26, at Zscaler's user conference, Zenith Live, Riverbed will demonstrate one-click integration with Riverbed SteelConnect and the Zscaler Cloud Security Platform. This service automates the creation of secure IPsec tunnels that steer all internet-destined traffic to Zscaler for advanced inspection and protection of enterprise data.

"API integration allows us to offer our customers a fast and easy way to secure their internet breakouts by automatically directing all internet traffic to the nearest Zscaler node, which minimizes latency and maximizes security," said Paul O'Farrell, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Riverbed's Cloud Infrastructure Business Unit. "A single click enables the integration of Zscaler into the app-defined policy and orchestration engine of SteelConnect and allows an enterprise to set up a secure network across hundreds or thousands of sites quickly, and deliver greater agility and performance to the business."

In addition to the aforementioned companies, Zscaler has SD-WAN partnerships with Aryaka, Cisco SD-WAN (Viptela), Citrix, FatPipe Networks, InfoVista, Nuage Networks from Nokia, Talari Networks, and VeloCloud, now part of VMware (NSX SD-WAN).

Streamlining security operations by collaborating with best-in-class security partners

Zscaler's security ecosystem improves the effectiveness of threat mitigation techniques. It facilitates interoperability and streamlines the integration of best-of-breed security products in complex customer environments.

Several security partners have launched API integrations with Zscaler to provide advanced security automation. Phantom, now a part of Splunk and a leader in Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR), and Anomali, a leading Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP), are new to the Zscaler security partner program.

Examples of API integration use cases, which will be showcased at Zenith Live, include:

Okta integration with the Zscaler service is compliant with the System Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM) industry standard, and enhances the existing Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) identity-based policy enforcement by automating the deprovisioning of users, and thereby reducing TCO and risk.

McAfee Skyhigh Security Cloud integration with Zscaler CASB API provides closed-loop integrations to automate cloud governance. Zscaler automatically enforces policies to block usage of risky cloud apps as defined within the McAfee Skyhigh Security Cloud.

Phantom's integration with Zscaler allows for the automation of incident response processes to ensure risk management is both effective and timely.

Anomali integration enables customer-specific threat intelligence to be used effectively and automatically along with Zscaler URL filtering and bulk URL recategorization, to proactively defend against targeted attacks.

Together, Zscaler and its partners are delivering comprehensive solutions that protect enterprises far more effectively than solutions available from any single vendor.

Zscaler