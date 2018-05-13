White House Axes Top Cybersecurity Role, Strengthens Agency CIOs

The White House has eliminated its top cybersecurity position and is strengthening the role of departmental CIOs, according to reports.

The top cybersecurity role was created during the Obama administration to coordinate the government's approach to cybersecurity policy and digital warfare, according to Politico. But the National Security Council's cyber team has two senior directors, and "cyber coordination is already a core capability," according to an NSC email obtained by Politico. Recently, the top cybersecurity coordinator was Rob Joyce, appointed by President Donald Trump, who left the White House Friday and will return to Fort Meade, Politico says. Critics urged the president to appoint a successor, but the NSC email says scratching the position eliminates a layer of bureaucracy.

Separately, the President is signing an executive order designed to improve US government information technology by giving federal agency CIOs more power, according to Reuters. The order gives agency CIOs authority similar to counterparts in the private center.

— Mitch Wagner Executive Editor, Light Reading