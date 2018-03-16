& cplSiteName &

Palo Alto Boosts Security & Compliance Automation With $300M Evident.io Buy

Mitch Wagner
3/16/2018
Palo Alto Networks' $300 million deal to acquire Evident.io adds automated cloud security and compliance to Palo Alto's line.

The acquisition, announced Wednesday, is expected to close by April 30, Palo Alto Networks Inc. said in a press release. Evident.io co-founders Tim Prendergast and Justin Lundy will join Palo Alto.

Evident.io extends API-based security capabilities and helps ensure compliance by analyzing configuration of all the services and account settings against security and compliance controls. Evident.io works with Amazon Web Services Inc. and Microsoft Azure .

Palo Alto provides virtualized firewalls and other tools for cloud security.

"Once integrated with the Palo Alto Networks cloud security offering, customers will be able to use a single approach to continuous monitoring, storage security, and compliance validation and reporting," Palo Alto says. Security, DevOps and compliance teams will be able speed up cloud application development and deployment, simplify operations and continuously validate compliance.

Evident.io is privately held and backed by Bain Capital Ventures, True Ventures, Venrock and Google Ventures.

Evident.io was founded in 2013, and was funded for $49.1 million, according to Crunchbase.

