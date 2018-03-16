Palo Alto Boosts Security & Compliance Automation With $300M Evident.io Buy

Evident.io extends API-based security capabilities and helps ensure compliance by analyzing configuration of all the services and account settings against security and compliance controls. Evident.io works with Amazon Web Services Inc. and Microsoft Azure .
Want to learn more about network automation? Register today for Light Reading's Automation Everywhere on April 4 in Dallas. We will be tackling the business and technology challenges behind driving network automation. The event is free for communications service providers – don't miss out!
Palo Alto provides virtualized firewalls and other tools for cloud security.
"Once integrated with the Palo Alto Networks cloud security offering, customers will be able to use a single approach to continuous monitoring, storage security, and compliance validation and reporting," Palo Alto says. Security, DevOps and compliance teams will be able speed up cloud application development and deployment, simplify operations and continuously validate compliance.
Evident.io is privately held and backed by Bain Capital Ventures, True Ventures, Venrock and Google Ventures.
Evident.io was founded in 2013, and was funded for $49.1 million, according to Crunchbase.
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders recently visited the University of North Carolina Charlotte (UNCC) where Cisco's Tetration application is providing data center analytics, simplifying SDN, helping with cloud migration and overseeing white-list security policy.
A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.