Juniper Enhances Unified Cybersecurity Platform for Simplified Threat Response

4/3/2018
SUNNYVALE, CA -- Juniper Networks today announced new enhancements to its unified cybersecurity platform, empowering customers to run their businesses with confidence and efficiency across locations and clouds.

The volume of data presented to overworked, understaffed security teams can be overwhelming, in part because of the time it takes to manually analyze and correlate threat data from multiple sources. As a result, organizations require unified cybersecurity solutions that can interoperate with existing devices and visualize data in a way that is prioritized and actionable.

To address this need, Juniper Networks today revealed newly engineered enhancements to its unified cybersecurity platform – a platform that is open for integration and fueled by automation. These enhancements simplify security operations by accelerating time to detection and orchestrating mitigation. The result is improved productivity and a stronger security posture across enterprise networks and cloud workloads whether in AWS, Azure, Google Cloud or private data centers.

With the continual advancement of its unified cybersecurity platform powered by Software-Defined Secure Networks (SDSN), Juniper helps organizations protect themselves from fast-moving threats with a solution that rapidly adapts to cybercrime tactics, empowering teams to stop an attack early in the threat lifecycle.

News Highlights:

  • Consolidated timeline view of threat behavior with integrated inline blocking: To give security teams a simplified and comprehensive view of threats and enable one-click mitigation, Juniper Networks SRX Series Next-Generation Firewalls now feed directly into the Advanced Threat Prevention (ATP) Appliance. This integration enables the aggregation and correlation of security events from various Juniper and third-party sources into a consolidated timeline view of all threats in the network, resulting in fast, proactive defense against known and unknown threats. Security teams are then able to prioritize critical alerts and mitigate threats with just one click.
  • Adaptive detection and automated enforcement against advanced threats: Furthering its promise to use the entire network for security enforcement, the Juniper ATP Appliance is bringing its built-in threat behavior analytics and one-touch mitigation to Junos Space Security Director Policy Enforcer, offering a unified view of threat behavior across the security fabric for extended remediation. This integration enables adaptive malware detection that triggers automated policy enforcement for a substantially hardened security posture across networks and cloud environments.
  • Extending cloud workload protection: Security Director Policy Enforcer is now integrated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Virtual Private Clouds (VPCs).
  • Global data center expansion for Juniper Sky ATP: As part of its commitment to global cybersecurity, Juniper Networks now has data centers for Juniper Sky ATP in Asia Pacific and Canada, in addition to its existing data centers in the U.S. and Europe. Customers with offices in these regions can rely on lower latency and may be better able to comply with regional data regulations.
  • Sharing expert knowledge of the threat landscape: Juniper is furthering its commitment to an open and unified approach to cybersecurity by joining the Cyber Threat Alliance (CTA), an organization dedicated to improving the security of the global digital ecosystems through cyber threat information sharing. Be sure to visit us at RSA where we'll be showcasing our refreshed threat research website featuring the latest threat research, information on in-the-wild cyber attacks and cyber operations from Juniper Threat Labs.
  • Simplifying the buying process: To save effort and cost, Juniper Networks now offers Enterprise Agreements (EAs) for its security portfolio. A single purchasing agreement simplifies the buying process and license management. For direct customers, custom pricing is offered thanks to volume discounts and term commitments. Technical support is built-in, providing peace of mind for product support.

