Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with new Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance

4/10/2018
SAN JOSE, Calif – Cisco today announced two new consumption models for its Cisco Tetration solution for the data center and cloud: Tetration SaaS, the cloud-based solution for cloud-first and cloud-only organizations, and Tetration-V, a software-only version using a virtual appliance for smaller deployments. Both models deliver the same features and functionality as the original on-premises form factors of Tetration. Tetration automates application dependency mapping and whitelist policy generation and enforcement, gives insight into network performance, and offers cloud workload protection. The Tetration APIs enable IT organizations to create custom applications with access to Tetration data sources, allowing the export and enforcement of policies generated by Tetration across SDN controllers and security devices.

With the new consumption models, organizations can adopt Tetration technology within hours, with no initial investment and the flexibility to pay as they grow.

With Tetration SaaS, organizations gain the benefits of a fully managed model, including:

· Workload protection features without any on-premises hardware requirements

· Protection for on-premises, public, and private cloud workloads

· Scalability up to 25,000 workloads

· Data retention for months

· Faster onboarding to realize the benefits of the platform quickly

· Built-in high availability and disaster recovery capability

· Service backed by world-class SLAs

· Managed services provided by Cisco channel partners

 For organizations that deploy fewer than 1000 workloads and prefer a software-only approach, Tetration is available on a virtual appliance. It offers one-click deployment and allows organizations to use their own server and storage infrastructure. 

Both Tetration models deliver a ready-to-use solution to identify data center applications, their detailed dependencies, and the underlying policies between different application tiers. Operators can implement a zero-trust model using whitelist policy and segmentation, monitor the behavior of server processes, and identify software-related vulnerabilities. Tetration is able to identify high-severity security events such as certain Spectre and Meltdown exploits using behavior-based anomalies, allowing proactive quarantining of affected servers. With this approach, Tetration provides holistic cloud workload protection anywhere.

 Cisco's architectural approach to security 

Tetration is also a core technology in Cisco's data center security and workload protection portfolio. Tetration works with Cisco ACI and Cisco's security portfolio, including Cisco Firepower Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW), Next-Generation IPS (NGIPS), Advanced Malware Protection (AMP), and Stealthwatch® to deliver effective security that follows the workload everywhere. Now operators can see everything across their network, reduce the attack surface, and stop data center breaches from moving laterally across workloads.

Cisco Services for Tetration

If requested, Cisco can also provide professional and support services for Tetration SaaS and Tetration-V, including: support for Tetration onboarding and use-case support to accelerate Tetration adoption and optimize policies and security, resulting in a faster time to value with Tetration.

Availability

One-year term
$525
20% ACV

Three-year term
$450

Cisco Tetration SaaS is scheduled to be available in May 2018. Tetration-V is available now.

Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO)

