Google Plugs in New Cloud Connectivity

Mitch Wagner
4/24/2018
Google is launching a new option for enterprises looking to connect to its cloud, but who don't require the full 10 Gbit/s of a dedicated circuit, the company said Tuesday.

Google Partner Interconnect is the latest of several options Google provides for enterprises connecting their on-premises infrastructure to Google Cloud Platform. Previously available options are Cloud VPN, which runs over the public Internet, and Dedicated Interconnect which provides private connection.

"Partner Interconnect also allows organizations whose data centers are geographically distant from a Google Cloud region or Point of Presence (POP) to connect to GCP, using our partners' connections," Google says in a blog post scheduled to go live Tuesday.

Partner Interconnect is available as partial circuits, ranging from 50 Mbit/s to 10 Gbit/s. That compares with Dedicated Interconnect, which offers full circuits at 10 Gbit/s. (See Google Launches Dedicated Connectivity for Hybrid Cloud .)

Partner Interconnect is available initially from 23 partners worldwide, including AT&T, BT, Colt, Digital Realty, Equinix, Internet2, IXReach, Level3, NTT, Orange, Softbank, Tata Communications and Verizon.

As cloud applications become more mission-critical, cloud providers need to provide more connectivity from enterprise premises to the cloud, both to increase reliability and minimize exposing data to the public Internet. Amazon launched the PrivateLink private network service in November, to allow software-as-a-service developers to provide private endpoints to users. (See Amazon Launches AWS PrivateLink for Private Cloud Connections.)

— Mitch Wagner

